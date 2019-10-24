The Phillies gave themselves a much-needed dose of credibility Thursday afternoon.
The club announced it hired Joe Girardi as manager. Girardi, 55, was the most successful and high-profile manager on the market. He managed the Yankees to a 910-710 in 10 seasons and a 2009 World Series win over the Phillies. Girardi, who received a three-year contract with a club option for 2023, will be introduced at a press conference at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.
Girardi is expected to blend analytics with a traditional approach to managing.
“I’m excited for this next chapter of my career,” Girardi said in a prepared statement Thursday. “The Phillies have a strong commitment to winning from the owners to the front office to the players to the fans. It’s something that I’ve seen up close for the last 30 years of my baseball career. I played against the great Phillies players of the early ’90s – from Dutch Daulton to John Kruk to Dave Hollins – and I managed against their teams during the incredible run they had from 2008 to 2011. To have my name now associated with this great franchise is something that I couldn’t be happier about.”
Girardi replaces Gabe Kapler, who was 161-163 in two seasons.
Girardi’s hiring comes nearly two weeks after the Phillies held a meandering press conference to discuss Kapler’s firing. At that press conference, Phillies managing partner John Middleton made it clear he fired Kapler over general manager Matt Klentak’s objections.
The press conference left Phillies fans wondering about the direction of the franchise and who was ultimately in charge of baseball decisions.
Girardi’s hiring alleviates those concerns and makes the Phillies look like they have a plan for the future.
A catcher, Girardi played 15 seasons in the big leagues, mostly with the Chicago Cubs and Yankees. He played on the New York teams that won the World Series in 1996, 1998 and 1999.
In addition to managing the Yankees to six playoff appearances, Girardi was named the 2006 National League Manager of the Year when he led the Florida Marlins to a 78-84 record. The Yankees chose not to rehire Girardi as manager after they lost in seven games to the Houston Astros in the 2016 American league Championship Series.
The other top candidates for the Phillies job were veteran managers Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker. It’s clear that after hiring the first-time manager Kapler, the Phillies wanted a more experienced hand.
“Joe brings high character and a tremendous work ethic to his position, and he is a proven winner,” Klentak said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with him and I believe that he is the right manager to lead our team to the next level.”
Middleton in his statement praised both Girardi and Klentak.
“Matt did a great job running the search, culminating with the three exceptional candidates we interviewed,” Middleton said. “Ultimately, we all agree that Joe is the right person to lead our team, and I am excited to welcome him to the Phillies.”
Girardi is the 55th manager in Phillies history and will wear No. 25. He joins Steve O’Neill (1952-54) and Bucky Harris (1943) as the only Phillies managers who had previously won a World Series prior to being hired by Philadelphia.
The Phillies did something else with Thursday’s hire. They frustrated a division rival.
Girardi also was a top candidate for the New York Mets vacancy.
