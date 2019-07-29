The Phillies continued to rebuild their starting pitching rotation Monday afternoon.
Philadelphia announced it acquired starting pitcher Jason Vargas from the New York Mets in exchange for double-A catcher Austin Bossart of the Reading Fightin Phillies.
Vargas, 36, is 6-5 with 4.01 ERA. The left-hander's fastball averages 84.9 mph. He relies on his sinker-curve and changeup.
He went 18-11 for the Kansas City Royals in 2017. He struggled in 2018 for the Mets with a 7-9 record and a 5.77 ERA. Vargas made headlines for the wrong reason this summer when he was involved in a verbal confrontation with a reporter in the Mets clubhouse after a loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Vargas is the final season a two-year $16 million deal. He has an $8 million team option for 2020. The Phillies would have to pay Vargas $2 million if they don't pick up the option. The Mets reportedly also sent the Phillies $2 million in the deal.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Vargas, Philadelphia designated right-handed reliever Yacksel Ríos for assignment.
The Phillies (55-50) were off Monday and begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank park on Tuesday. Philadelphia began Monday a game out of a National League wild card spot.
The Phillies' starting rotation has struggled in July. Jake Arrieta is pitching with a bone spur in his throwing elbow and has not lasted longer than 5 2/3 innings in his last four starts. Zach Eflin is 0-4 in July with a 12.64 ERA.
The Phillies signed Drew Smyly as a free agent two weeks ago. He made his Phillies debut July 21, allowing one run in six innings in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Bossart, 26, was batting .195 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs for Reading.
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
