PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Howard remembered the past and gave a rousing pep talk for the future Sunday afternoon.
The Phillies held Ryan Howard Retirement Day at Citizens Bank Park for their former first baseman before hosting the Washington Nationals. Nicknamed "The Big Piece," Howard led the Phillies to the 2008 World Series win and five straight National League East titles from 2007-11. The ceremony included a video message from Mike Trout congratulating Howard.
"I feel like we've been here before in 2016," Howard told the crowd. "But it doesn't change. Coming back here is like being here for the first time all over again."
Sunday was the last of the three retirement ceremonies the Phillies held this season to honor the core of the 2008 team. The Phillies previously celebrated the careers of Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley.
Howard is the greatest first baseman in franchise history. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2005 and was the NL MVP in 2006. Howard averaged 43.6 home runs per season from 2006-2011. The left-handed slugger awed sold-out crowds at Citizens Bank Park with his opposite-field power and his ability to hit towering blasts to center and left fields.
Howard set a Phillies single-season record with 58 home runs in 2006.
He was never the same after he tore his Achilles tendon making the final out of a 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5 of the 2011 NL Division Series.
Howard declined to speculate with reporters on how his career would have unfolded or how many championships the Phillies would have won if he had stayed healthy.
"If it was going to blow, it was going to blow," he said of his Achilles. "You can't change the past. I think we felt we all should have won more than just one (World Series). Nothing is guaranteed. You take what you can get. There's lots of guys who played numerous years and never won a championship."
The fans gave Howard a standing ovation when he was introduced Sunday.
He finished his speech with words of encouragement for the current Phillies, who began Sunday with a 14-21 record since June 1.
"They've kind of scuffled and struggled a lit bit," Howard said. "At some point, they'll hit a stretch where things starting going well. It's all about hitting the stretch at the right point where they can catch the other teams."
Howard told the fans not to boo as long as the Phillies continue to hustle.
"You all support these guys the same way you supported us," Howard said. "Yeah, it's not going to be easy, but when it's good, we know what it feels like. Let these men know what it feels like. They come out here every single day and put it on the line.
"Damn it, they're trying. As long as they give you the hustle and play the game the way it's supposed to be played, don't ever boo these men."
