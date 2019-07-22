Amazing, isn’t it, what a fresh arm can do for a team?
The Phillies signed Drew Smyly on Friday, one day after he opted out of a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. They put him in the starting rotation, shoving Nick Pivetta to the bullpen, then turned him loose Sunday in Pittsburgh.
And Smyly delivered, throwing a curveball that moved like a screwball and allowing one run in six innings of a 2-1 victory in 11 innings over the Pirates.
Smyly won’t solve all the Phillies’ rotation problems. At least not by himself. But the 30-year-old lefty, who is two years removed from Tommy John elbow surgery, represents the type of low-risk flier that the Phillies need to take to improve their starting pitching.
With less than 10 days until the trade deadline, the clock is ticking for general manager Matt Klentak to make another move. It might not net the Phillies a World Series ring, but their first playoff berth since 2011 could be hanging in the balance.
All along, Klentak intended to join the Phillies for the Detroit leg of this five-game road trip.
It’s serendipity, then, that his travel plan will enable him to do some trade-deadline scouting.
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — One of Brandy Halladay's favorite expressions is that "it takes a villag…
The Detroit Tigers have lost 45 of their last 57 games. They are locked in a virtual tie with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst record in baseball. And they might be the foremost seller in a decidedly seller-friendly market leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.
It isn’t so much that everything must go in Detroit. It’s that everything probably should go.
The Tigers are in the midst of a full-scale rebuilding project. They recently extended general manager Al Avila’s contract, giving him a mandate to keep building for the future. Few, if any, players on the big-league roster will still be under control when the Tigers are ready to contend again, so why not cash them in to keep restocking a revived farm system?
The Phillies will get a peek at those players during this week’s two-game interleague series at Comerica Park. They figure to have particular interest in these three:
Shane Greene, reliever: Even after blowing a save Sunday, the 30-year-old right-hander has a 1.25 ERA in 36 appearances. He’s also averaging 10 strikeouts and only 2.75 walks per nine innings. Greene surely would help the Phillies’ injury-ravaged bullpen.
But with Greene having only a $4 million salary this season and with an additional year of club control, any interested team better be willing to give up a prospect. Considering how they’ve been burned by relievers, the Phillies might not want to go there.
Nicholas Castellanos, right fielder: A free agent after the season, he’s almost certain to be dealt. He’s slashing .284/.342/.480 with 11 homers, numbers that would look good with the Phillies. If only he still played third base.
The 27-year-old, right-handed hitter is exclusively a right fielder now — and not a particularly good one. Probably not the best fit.
Matthew Boyd, starter: Given his potential and the Phillies’ needs, the 28-year-old is a reasonable target. And guess who will be starting the series opener Tuesday night. The Tigers have indicated they want a young big-league position player as part of any deal for Boyd, who is a) left-handed, b) averaging 12 strikeouts per nine innings, and c) controllable through 2022.
Then again, they said the same in 2017 about Michael Fulmer, held out for a higher price, and got nothing after he injured his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.
Would a package of, say, Adam Haseley, Adonis Medina and a lesser prospect get it done?
Klentak can ask Avila in person this week.
