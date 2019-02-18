Bryce Harper to the Phils does not feel imminent
John Middleton did not look on Sunday afternoon like a man ready to sign the biggest free agent of his life as he milled around the Phillies’ spring-training complex. The team’s owner moved through the back fields and hung around the cage as hitters took batting practice. He even ate lunch in the stadium cafeteria.
If talks between the Phillies and Bryce Harper were “intensifying,” as MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported, then Middleton was coolly playing his cards. Each day in spring training will be filled with more and more rumors as Harper and Manny Machado remain unsigned. But a deal, based on the vibe Sunday at Phillies camp, did not feel imminent.
The Phillies, according to a source, still expect to end free agency with Harper or Machado. A source also said Sunday that nothing between the team and Harper was close. But that could change quickly. The Phillies’ deal last March for Jake Arrieta came together in a matter of days after weeks of rumors. The market for Harper and Machado will begin to move daily if not hourly.
The reasons are simple for the Phillies to remain confident they will sign one of the superstars: money. It is hard to imagine the Phillies’ being outbid, especially as traditionals powers such as the Dodgers and Yankees seem to fall out of the race. Middleton has given general manager Matt Klentak his full support to land a superstar. The owner, after seven straight seasons without a playoff berth, is hungry to win again.
The San Diego Padres, after signing first baseman Eric Hosmer last year to a $144 million deal, emerged Sunday as the Phillies’ biggest threat for Machado and Harper. The Padres, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, offered Machado more than $250 million and have made an aggressive offer to Harper. The Phillies, after a long offseason, perhaps just needed a little push before they dipped into the superstar market. The mellowness of Sunday afternoon could soon be over.
