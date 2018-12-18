Andrew McCutchen looks young.
He acts young.
Now the only question is whether the 32-year-old outfielder can still play young.
The Philadelphia Phillies introduced McCutchen during a news conference at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday afternoon. Philadelphia signed McCutchen last week to a three-year, $50 million deal with a $15 million club option or $3 million buyout for 2022.
“I’ve seen this team from afar and played against them as well,” McCutchen told reporters. “I saw what they were able to do this past season. They fell a little short, but something I do realize is that it’s there. I’m happy to be here, be a part of it and help this team push forward to winning a championship. I know what this franchise is all about.”
McCutchen was once considered one of baseball’s top players. He was the 2013 National League MVP when he batted .317 with 21 home runs and 84 RBIs and more importantly had a .404 on-base percentage and a .508 slugging percentage.
But he hasn’t been an All-Star in three seasons. He hit .255 with a .368 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage in 155 games with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees last season.
But while has production has decreased, his durability is as good as ever. McCutchen has played at least 154 games in eight of their last nine seasons.
“I’m going to continue to do what I’ve been doing,” he said. “I always say if it’s not broke don’t fix it. I’m going to continue to train the way I’ve always trained. I trust myself in what I do to prepare for the season. I always prepare to play 162-plus games. That’s not going to change.”
McCutchen and Phillies manager Gabe Kapler have already discussed the outfielder’s potential playing time. McCutchen says he understands he’s not 22 and will need some days off during the season.
“This is a very durable individual,” Kapler said. “As long as he’s healthy, he’s feeling strong. He’s going to go out and play for us every day. But I’m going to come in and say, ‘Hey, this is a day that I think you might use off’ whether it’s because of a matchup or because I see it might be good for his body to get a bit of a blow. He and I are going to discuss it. As we discuss it, we’ll make the best decision for the Philadelphia Phillies and Andrew McCutchen.”
McCutchen upgrades the Phillies’ outfield. There are still questions as to whether he will play center field or a corner spot.
His signing could mean more moves to come. With McCutchen on the roster, would the Phillies be more willing to trade center fielder Odubel Herrera?
But McCutchen gives the Phillies a veteran presence in the outfield they didn’t have last season.
“I do understand the importance of leading,” he said. “There are different ways to lead. I’m more of a guy who likes to lead by example. I don’t say a whole lot all the time. But when I feel the need to speak, I will.”
And while McCutchen has made some concessions to age he hasn’t given up on regaining the form that made him a five-time All Star. Citizens Bank Park could help there. McCutchen hit five home runs in 44 at-bats at Citizens Bank the past three seasons.
“I haven’t (ever) played a full season in a hitter’s park,” he said. “This is a game of adjustments. I know I can be even better than I’ve been the past few years. There has been a decline, but I do understand what I’m capable of doing. I definitely think this ballpark is going to help me. But I know I can be better.”
