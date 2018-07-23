Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy continues his standout season with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with another quality start on Saturday night.
On Saturday, Kennedy went seven innings, giving up four hits, striking out three against the Sacramento River Cats
Kennedy is 9-0 with a 2.54 ERA in 14 starts. He has given up 27 runs (22 earned) and 66 hits in 78.1 innings. He has struck out 70 and walked only 22 with a WHIP of 1.12.
Post-game with tonight's winning battery and newest Law Firm Brett and Brett @ALLDAY_BK and @bnicholas15 #5nThe915 pic.twitter.com/1SEP8V6hm6— El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 22, 2018
Also on the Chihuahuas is former Lower Cape May Regional High School standout Matt Szczur. In June, Szczur was designated for assignment from the Padres.
Since returning to the minor leagues, Szczur is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with six runs batted in n 10 games.
Here’s a look at some other local minor leaguers:
Cody Stashak (Oakcrest) is 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA in 26 games this season. He started the year with the Twins’ single-A advanced team in Ft. Myers, but was promoted to their double-A team in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He has thrown 43.2 innings, giving up 18 runs (17 earned) on 35 hits. He has struck out 58 and only walked 15. His WHIP is 1.15.
Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep) is 8-6 with a 5.32 ERA in 19 starts this season. He started the year with the Angels’ single-A advanced team Inland Empire but was promoted to their double-A team in Mobile, Alabama.
He has thrown 91.1 innings, giving up 60 runs (54 earned) and 99 hits. He has struck out 85 and walked 38. His WHIP is 1.50.
Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep) is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 26 games with the Lakewood BlueClaws, the Phillies’ Class-A team in the South Atlantic League. He has seven saves in eight opportunities. The left-hander has thrown 42 innings, giving up 12 runs (11 earned) and 25 hits. He has struck out 61 and walked 20. His WHIP is 1.11. In June, Warren took over the closers role with the BlueClaws.
LAKEWOOD — Zach Warren recently took on a new role.
Denny Brady (Buena Regional) is 0-3 with a 6.60 ERA in six starts for the Burlington Bees, the Angels’ single-A team in the Midwest League. He has pitched 15 innings, giving up 12 runs (11 earned) and 22 hits. He has struck out 18 and walked four. His WHIP is 1.73.
Jay Groome (Barnegat) is out for the season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow in May and having Tommy John surgery. He was assigned to the Red Sox’s single-A affiliate the Greenville Drive.
The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday that Barnegat’s Jay Groome, one of its top pitching p…
Aaron Cox (Millville) is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 11 games. He has two saves in two opportunities for the Inland Empire 66ers, the Angels’ Class-A advanced affiliate in the California League. He has thrown 15.1 innings, giving up nine runs (seven earned) and 14 hits. He has struck out 21 and walked seven. His WHIP is 1.37. He has been on the seven-day disabled list since May 29.
Buddy Kennedy (Millville) is hitting .330 (38 for 115) with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 30 games for the Missoula Osprey, the Diamondbacks’ Rookie team in the Pioneer League. He has eight doubles and 23 runs scored.
His on-base percentage is .362 and his slugging percentage is .447 with an OPS of .809.
Troy Dixon (Egg Harbor Township) is hitting .172 (11 for 64) with five RBIs for the Everett AquaSox, the Mariners’ Class-A Short Season team. He has four doubles and seven runs scored.. His on-base percentage is .209 and his slugging percentage is .234 with an OPS of .443.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.