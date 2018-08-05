Coach Brent Bean of the Atlantic City High School baseball team had one message for former Vikings player Brett Kennedy when the San Diego Padres drafted Kennedy in 2015.
“I told him I have a book bag in my closet ready to go,” Bean said. “As soon as you get the call, I’m on the first flight out.”
It’s time for Bean to book a flight to Milwaukee. Kennedy, a 2012 Atlantic City graduate, will make his major league debut this week.
Padres manager Andy Green announced Sunday that Kennedy had been promoted from Triple-A and will start for San Diego on Wednesday night against the Brewers in Milwaukee. The Phillies play at San Diego next weekend.
Kennedy, 24, is 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA for the triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas this season. Kennedy has struck out 80 and walked 23 in 891/3 innings. He last pitched Wednesday. Kennedy also pitched in the triple-A All Star game last month.
Kennedy was a three-year captain of the Atlantic City High School baseball team and a 2013 graduate. He then pitched at Fordham University, where he led the Rams to the Atlantic 10 championship game as a sophomore and junior.
“He’s a hard-working kid,” Bean said Sunday. “He is one of those kinds of guys who was always on time to practice, work hard and stayed late.”
The Padres selected him in the 11th round of the June 2015 draft and signed him for a $100,000 bonus.
San Diego has a need for starting pitching after letting starters Tyson Ross and Jordan Lyles be claimed on waivers Sunday by the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. The Padres (43-70) began Sunday with the National League’s worst record. San Diego is at a point in the season where it wants to start give some of its talented prospects a chance to play in the big leagues.
Kennedy will join Mike Trout of Millville, Matt Szczur of Lower Cape May and Darren Ford of Vineland as former Cape-Atlantic League players reached the major leagues in the past 10 years.
Trout, with the Los Angeles Angels, is widely considered MLB’s top player. Szczur played with the Chicago Cubs and Padres and is now with the Chihuahuas. Ford played in a total of 33 games for the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and 2011.
According to the Baseball Almanac, Kennedy would be the first local pitcher to make it to the major leagues since the late Dick Errickson (Vineland). Errickson went 35-42 while playing five seasons (1938 to 1942) with the Boston Bees, Boston Braves and Chicago Cubs.
Kennedy could not be reached for a comment.
The Padres played the Cubs on Sunday afternoon and are off Monday.
“I think it’s going to be a tremendous honor for Brett and his family,” Bean said. “I can only imagine the excitement for his parents to see their son called up the major leagues after all the hard work he’s gone through and the success he’s had this year. For me as a coach, I couldn’t be more proud.”
