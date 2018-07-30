Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy improved to 10-0 with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with another quality start on Friday night.
Just how historical was Brett Kennedy's start last night? He just became the first PCL pitcher to start a season 10-0 since 2006! That and more 👇 pic.twitter.com/9j3ZD0XmWt— El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 28, 2018
On Friday, Kennedy went six innings, giving up five hits, striking out seven against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
Kennedy is 10-0 with a 2.56 ERA in 15 starts. He has given up 29 runs (24 earned) and 71 hits in 84 1/3 innings. He has struck out 77 and walked only 23 with a WHIP of 1.11.
Also on the Chihuahuas is former Lower Cape May Regional High School standout Matt Szczur. In June, Szczur was designated for assignment from the Padres.
Since returning to the minor leagues, Szczur is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with six runs batted in n 10 games. On July 28, Szczur was placed on the seven-day disabled list.
Here’s a look at some other local minor leaguers:
Danny Nunan (Ocean City) is with the developmental AZL Angels but is shut down for the season and won’t see game action until next spring.
Cody Stashak (Oakcrest) is 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA in 28 games this season. He started the year with the Twins’ single-A advanced team in Fort Myers, but was promoted to their double-A team in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He has thrown 46 2/3 innings, giving up 18 runs (17 earned) on 36 hits. He has struck out 64 and only walked 15. His WHIP is 1.09.
Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep) is 8-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 20 starts this season. He started the year with the Angels’ single-A advanced team Inland Empire but was promoted to their double-A team in Mobile, Alabama.
He has thrown 97 1/3 innings, giving up 62 runs (56 earned) and 104 hits. He has struck out 88 and walked 39. His WHIP is 1.47.
Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep) is 2-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 28 games with the Lakewood BlueClaws, the Phillies’ Class-A team in the South Atlantic League. He has eight saves in nine opportunities. The left-hander has thrown 43 2/3 innings, giving up 13 runs (11 earned) and 25 hits. He has struck out 68 and walked 23. His WHIP is 1.10. In June, Warren took over as the BlueClaws closer.
Denny Brady (Buena Regional) is 0-3 with a 4.95 ERA in seven starts for the Burlington Bees, the Angels’ single-A team in the Midwest League. He has pitched 20 innings, giving up 12 runs (11 earned) and 26 hits. He has struck out 24 and walked five. His WHIP is 1.55.
Jay Groome (Barnegat) is out for the season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow in May and having Tommy John surgery. He was assigned to the Red Sox’s single-A affiliate the Greenville Drive.
Aaron Cox (Millville) is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 11 games. He has two saves in two opportunities for the Inland Empire 66ers, the Angels’ Class-A Advanced affiliate in the California League. He has thrown 15 1/3 innings, giving up nine runs (seven earned) and 14 hits. He has struck out 21 and walked seven. His WHIP is 1.37. He has been on the disabled list since May 29.
Buddy Kennedy (Millville) is hitting .324 (44-for-136) with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 35 games for the Missoula Osprey, the Diamondbacks’ rookie team in the Pioneer League. He has eight doubles and 26 runs scored. His on-base percentage is .380 and his slugging percentage is .485. His OPS is .865.
Troy Dixon (Egg Harbor Township) is hitting .200 (19-for-97) with a home run and seven RBIs for the Everett AquaSox, the Mariners’ Class-A Short Season team. He has four doubles and nine runs scored. His on-base percentage is .241 and his slugging percentage is .293. His OPS is .543. Dixon hit walk-off game winning home run in the AquaSox’s win 3-2 over the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday.
BALLGAME! Troy Dixon’s first HR of the year wins the game for the Aquasox!! pic.twitter.com/94QuzwRv6Z— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) July 26, 2018
Robert Boselli (Egg Harbor Township) is hitting .205 (9-for -44) this season in the Cincinnati Reds’ organization. Boselli started his year with the Billings Mustangs and then was promoted to the Greenville Reds. On July 29, Boselli was promoted to Daytona Tortugas, the Single A affiliate of the Reds. He has one home run, six RBIs this season. His on-base percentage is .340 and his slugging percentage is .273. His OPS is .612.
