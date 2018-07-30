|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Hoskins lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Cabrera dh
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Franco 3b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|a-Knapp ph-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Quinn rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Kingery ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|47
|1
|10
|1
|5
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.339
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.322
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|c-Pearce ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Nunez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Leon c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|b-Swihart ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|43
|2
|7
|2
|2
|8
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000
|000
|0—1
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|010
|000
|000
|1—2
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Alfaro in the 9th. b-flied out for Leon in the 10th. c-struck out for Moreland in the 12th.
E—Santana (8). LOB—Philadelphia 12, Boston 6. 2B—Hoskins 2 (26), Herrera (16), Cabrera (24), Holt 2 (15), Swihart (6). 3B—Nunez (2). RBIs—Franco (53), Nunez (29), Swihart (6). SB—Nunez (5), Holt (6). CS—Quinn (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 5 (Santana 2, Cabrera, Franco, Knapp); Boston 2 (Benintendi, Swihart). RISP—Philadelphia 2 for 9; Boston 1 for 7.
LIDP—Leon. GIDP—Moreland.
DP—Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Santana), (Hernandez, Kingery, Santana).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|8
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|105
|2.35
|Dominguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.96
|Neshek
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Hunter
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.50
|Davis, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.72
|Garcia
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.99
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|8
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|97
|3.97
|Thornburg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.19
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|0.90
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.65
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.57
|Velazquez, W, 7-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.45
Davis pitched to 1 batter in the 13th.
Inherited runners-scored—Hunter 1-0, Garcia 1-1.
Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T—4:03. A—37,722 (37,731).
