Swihart wins it in 13th, then Red Sox get Kinsler from LAA

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b500011.268
Hoskins lf502011.262
Herrera cf402020.278
Santana 1b501011.211
Cabrera dh612002.272
Franco 3b602101.274
Alfaro c300000.254
a-Knapp ph-c300002.223
Quinn rf501001.167
Kingery ss500001.230
Totals471101510
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf500002.339
Benintendi lf500000.296
Martinez dh400012.322
Moreland 1b400001.268
c-Pearce ph-1b100001.307
Bogaerts ss500001.275
Bradley Jr. cf511000.213
Nunez 3b512100.261
Holt 2b402011.279
Leon c301000.220
b-Swihart ph-c201100.234
Totals4327228
Philadelphia0100000000000—1101
Boston0000100000001—270

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Alfaro in the 9th. b-flied out for Leon in the 10th. c-struck out for Moreland in the 12th.

E—Santana (8). LOB—Philadelphia 12, Boston 6. 2B—Hoskins 2 (26), Herrera (16), Cabrera (24), Holt 2 (15), Swihart (6). 3B—Nunez (2). RBIs—Franco (53), Nunez (29), Swihart (6). SB—Nunez (5), Holt (6). CS—Quinn (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 5 (Santana 2, Cabrera, Franco, Knapp); Boston 2 (Benintendi, Swihart). RISP—Philadelphia 2 for 9; Boston 1 for 7.

LIDP—Leon. GIDP—Moreland.

DP—Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Santana), (Hernandez, Kingery, Santana).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola8411161052.35
Dominguez100010111.96
Neshek2-310000110.00
Hunter11-300000144.50
Davis, L, 1-1111101183.72
Garcia1-31000163.99
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Price881115973.97
Thornburg110001115.19
Brasier100020220.90
Hembree100002183.65
Kelly100010154.57
Velazquez, W, 7-0110012222.45

Davis pitched to 1 batter in the 13th.

Inherited runners-scored—Hunter 1-0, Garcia 1-1.

Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T—4:03. A—37,722 (37,731).

