San Diego Padres starting pitcher Brett Kennedy works against a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

 Orlando Ramirez
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Calhoun rf311111.220
Fletcher 2b512000.254
Upton lf513300.267
Simmons ss400001.300
Arcia c411001.324
Cowart 1b-3b411000.156
Ward 3b312110.667
Marte 1b000000.201
Young Jr. cf311210.225
Barria p300001.000
Robles p000000.000
Ramirez p000000---
Jerez p000000---
Johnson p000000---
b-Ohtani ph000010.271
Anderson p000000---
Totals34711744
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Jankowski rf301010.260
Myers 3b400002.263
Hosmer 1b401001.255
Renfroe lf412001.246
Spangenberg 2b412101.248
Galvis ss411101.240
Margot cf301100.247
Ellis c402002.289
Kennedy p200001.000
Strahm p000000.000
a-Reyes ph100001.241
Stock p000000---
Wingenter p000000---
c-Villanueva ph100001.234
Totals343103111
Los Angeles020120101—7110
San Diego000102000—3101

a-struck out for Strahm in the 6th. b-walked for Johnson in the 9th. c-struck out for Wingenter in the 9th.

E—Stock (1). LOB—Los Angeles 5, San Diego 6. 2B—Fletcher (11), Ward (1), Ellis (8). 3B—Young Jr. (1), Spangenberg (4). HR—Upton (26), off Kennedy; Galvis (10), off Barria. RBIs—Calhoun (49), Upton 3 (73), Ward (1), Young Jr. 2 (6), Spangenberg (21), Galvis (50), Margot (39). SB—Young Jr. (3), Ohtani (6), Jankowski (20). CS—Upton (1). SF—Calhoun, Margot.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Arcia); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Kennedy 2). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 11; San Diego 0 for 6.

Runners moved up—Young Jr., Simmons, Hosmer. GIDP—Fletcher, Young Jr., Myers, Spangenberg.

DP—Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Fletcher, Cowart), (Fletcher, Simmons, Cowart); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Galvis), (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Barria, W, 8-7561117863.50
Robles2-332200274.33
Ramirez, H, 51-30000174.52
Jerez, H, 1100001120.00
Johnson, H, 611000093.80
Anderson100002142.80
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kennedy, L, 0-259551210611.00
Strahm110001122.25
Stock211011292.79
Wingenter101120222.25

Inherited runners-scored—Ramirez 1-0. WP—Wingenter.

Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T—3:14. A—21,747 (42,445).

