|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.220
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Arcia c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Cowart 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Ward 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.667
|Marte 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Young Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.225
|Barria p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jerez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Ohtani ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|4
|4
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Myers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Ellis c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Kennedy p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Villanueva ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|1
|11
|Los Angeles
|020
|120
|101—7
|11
|0
|San Diego
|000
|102
|000—3
|10
|1
a-struck out for Strahm in the 6th. b-walked for Johnson in the 9th. c-struck out for Wingenter in the 9th.
E—Stock (1). LOB—Los Angeles 5, San Diego 6. 2B—Fletcher (11), Ward (1), Ellis (8). 3B—Young Jr. (1), Spangenberg (4). HR—Upton (26), off Kennedy; Galvis (10), off Barria. RBIs—Calhoun (49), Upton 3 (73), Ward (1), Young Jr. 2 (6), Spangenberg (21), Galvis (50), Margot (39). SB—Young Jr. (3), Ohtani (6), Jankowski (20). CS—Upton (1). SF—Calhoun, Margot.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Arcia); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Kennedy 2). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 11; San Diego 0 for 6.
Runners moved up—Young Jr., Simmons, Hosmer. GIDP—Fletcher, Young Jr., Myers, Spangenberg.
DP—Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Fletcher, Cowart), (Fletcher, Simmons, Cowart); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Galvis), (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, W, 8-7
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|86
|3.50
|Robles
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|27
|4.33
|Ramirez, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.52
|Jerez, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Johnson, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.80
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.80
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy, L, 0-2
|5
|9
|5
|5
|1
|2
|106
|11.00
|Strahm
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
|Stock
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.79
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored—Ramirez 1-0. WP—Wingenter.
Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.
T—3:14. A—21,747 (42,445).
