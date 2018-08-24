PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b513001.261
Hoskins lf501001.251
Cabrera 3b400003.260
Ramos c301101.304
Santana 1b300010.219
Franco dh400001.276
Herrera cf401001.266
Kingery ss312101.229
a-Williams ph100000.265
Quinn rf302010.346
Totals35210229
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gurriel Jr. ss401102.320
Travis 2b400003.231
Smoak 1b400002.251
Morales dh411101.260
Grichuk rf302010.228
Pillar cf400000.255
Martin c300000.198
Diaz 3b221010.255
McKinney lf111210.368
Totals2946438
Philadelphia100000100—2101
Toronto01201000x—460

a-out on fielder's choice for Kingery in the 9th.

E—Kingery (10). LOB—Philadelphia 9, Toronto 5. 2B—Diaz (17). HR—Kingery (7), off Borucki; Morales (19), off Arrieta; McKinney (2), off Arrieta. RBIs—Ramos (58), Kingery (33), Gurriel Jr. (23), Morales (49), McKinney 2 (7). SB—Kingery (10), Quinn (5). SF—Ramos.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Hernandez, Hoskins, Cabrera, Franco); Toronto 4 (Smoak, Morales 2, Martin). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up—Smoak. LIDP—Pillar.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Quinn, Santana).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Arrieta, L, 9-96644351013.37
Neris100003155.80
Avilan1-30000063.82
Garcia2-300000104.04
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Borucki, W, 3-361-3722151034.12
Tepera, H, 142-31000083.72
Clippard, H, 12110002103.51
Giles, S, 17-17110012295.72

Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Neris 2-0. HBP—Arrieta (McKinney). WP—Borucki.

Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T—2:43. A—26,292 (53,506).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.