|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Hoskins lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Kingery ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Quinn rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|2
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.320
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Martin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Diaz 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|McKinney lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.368
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|3
|8
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|100—2
|10
|1
|Toronto
|012
|010
|00x—4
|6
|0
a-out on fielder's choice for Kingery in the 9th.
E—Kingery (10). LOB—Philadelphia 9, Toronto 5. 2B—Diaz (17). HR—Kingery (7), off Borucki; Morales (19), off Arrieta; McKinney (2), off Arrieta. RBIs—Ramos (58), Kingery (33), Gurriel Jr. (23), Morales (49), McKinney 2 (7). SB—Kingery (10), Quinn (5). SF—Ramos.
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Hernandez, Hoskins, Cabrera, Franco); Toronto 4 (Smoak, Morales 2, Martin). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up—Smoak. LIDP—Pillar.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Quinn, Santana).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 9-9
|6
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|101
|3.37
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|5.80
|Avilan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.82
|Garcia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.04
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Borucki, W, 3-3
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|103
|4.12
|Tepera, H, 14
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.72
|Clippard, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.51
|Giles, S, 17-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|5.72
Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Neris 2-0. HBP—Arrieta (McKinney). WP—Borucki.
Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Gerry Davis.
T—2:43. A—26,292 (53,506).
