Diaz hits go-ahead double, Jays beat slumping Phillies 8-6

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Nick Pivetta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b401011.261
Hoskins dh401301.251
Williams rf500002.261
Santana 1b502000.221
Cabrera ss523000.264
Franco 3b411000.276
Herrera cf312010.268
Alfaro c401102.252
Quinn lf422201.357
Totals38613627
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinney rf-lf511203.333
Travis 2b300010.229
Smoak 1b310011.249
Morales dh412200.263
1-Granderson pr-dh010000.242
Pillar cf411000.255
Gurriel Jr. ss310010.313
Jansen c322000.385
Hernandez lf301112.239
Grichuk rf000000.228
Diaz 3b402301.258
Totals3289847
Philadelphia001410000—6130
Toronto00030023x—890

1-ran for Morales in the 8th.

LOB—Philadelphia 8, Toronto 5. 2B—Santana 2 (23), Cabrera (30), Herrera (17), Quinn (4), Jansen 2 (5), Diaz (18). HR—Morales (20), off Pivetta; McKinney (3), off Pivetta. RBIs—Hoskins 3 (80), Alfaro (30), Quinn 2 (6), McKinney 2 (9), Morales 2 (51), Hernandez (46), Diaz 3 (41). CS—Hernandez (5). SF—Hoskins.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 5 (Hernandez, Santana, Cabrera, Alfaro, Quinn); Toronto 2 (McKinney, Travis). RISP—Philadelphia 5 for 17; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up—Williams. GIDP—Diaz.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Santana).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta62-3755341014.76
Dominguez, L, 1-5, H, 112-313311183.22
Arano, BS, 1-42-310002122.76
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sanchez4106622864.95
Petricka110000114.37
Mayza200003185.32
Biagini, W, 2-7110002205.90
Giles, S, 18-1811000085.58

Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored—Dominguez 1-0, Arano 3-3, Petricka 2-1. HBP—Dominguez (Jansen).

Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T—2:59. A—33,127 (53,506).

