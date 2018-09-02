|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Russell ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Baez ss-2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.299
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.280
|e-Caratini ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Bryant rf-3b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Gore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Happ cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.239
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.113
|b-La Stella ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|c-Almora ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Bote 3b-2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|4
|13
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.351
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Bautista rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Cabrera 3b-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|f-Cozens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Florimon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|a-Altherr ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.058
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Franco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|36
|1
|10
|1
|0
|12
|Chicago
|001
|102
|040—8
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—1
|10
|0
a-flied out for Florimon in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Lester in the 7th. c-grounded out for La Stella in the 7th. d-struck out for Morgan in the 7th. e-flied out for Rizzo in the 9th. f-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th. g-grounded out for Rios in the 9th.
LOB—Chicago 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Happ (16), Quinn (6), Cabrera (32), Alfaro (16). 3B—Baez (9), Schwarber (3), Happ (2). HR—Murphy (9), off Nola; Rizzo (23), off Nola; Baez (30), off Nola. RBIs—Murphy (35), Baez (100), Rizzo 2 (88), Schwarber (57), Happ 2 (39), Almora (33), Alfaro (33). SF—Almora.
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Murphy, Contreras, Bote); Philadelphia 5 (Cabrera, Nola 2, Altherr, Williams). RISP—Chicago 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 7.
Runners moved up—Schwarber. GIDP—Contreras.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Florimon, Santana).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester, W, 15-5
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|7
|107
|3.53
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.90
|De La Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.72
|Kintzler
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|4.56
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 15-4
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|11
|96
|2.23
|Arano
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.65
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.89
|Garcia
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|29
|4.69
|Rios
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.58
Arano pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Arano 1-0, Morgan 1-0, Rios 2-1.
Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Joe West; Third, Marty Foster.
T—3:37. A—36,517 (43,647).
