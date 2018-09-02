Baez, Lester lead Cubs past Nola, Phillies

Chicago Cubs' Rizzo high-fives in the dugout after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

 The Associated Press
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Murphy 2b411100.301
Wilson p000000.000
Russell ss100000.258
Baez ss-2b522102.299
Rizzo 1b232220.280
e-Caratini ph-1b100000.244
Bryant rf-3b-lf311012.280
Gore lf000000---
Schwarber lf401102.239
De La Rosa p000000.000
Kintzler p000000---
Contreras c310011.263
Happ cf-rf402202.239
Lester p200002.113
b-La Stella ph000000.273
c-Almora ph-cf100100.293
Bote 3b-2b-3b400002.248
Totals34898413
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Quinn cf401001.351
Hoskins lf401002.251
Bautista rf-3b401000.198
Santana 1b401000.225
Cabrera 3b-2b302001.264
f-Cozens ph100001.095
Kingery ss412002.231
Florimon 2b200002.250
a-Altherr ph-rf200001.170
Alfaro c402100.255
Nola p200001.058
Arano p000000---
Morgan p000000---
d-Franco ph100001.267
Garcia p000000---
Rios p000000.000
g-Williams ph100000.263
Totals361101012
Chicago001102040—890
Philadelphia000000001—1100

a-flied out for Florimon in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Lester in the 7th. c-grounded out for La Stella in the 7th. d-struck out for Morgan in the 7th. e-flied out for Rizzo in the 9th. f-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th. g-grounded out for Rios in the 9th.

LOB—Chicago 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Happ (16), Quinn (6), Cabrera (32), Alfaro (16). 3B—Baez (9), Schwarber (3), Happ (2). HR—Murphy (9), off Nola; Rizzo (23), off Nola; Baez (30), off Nola. RBIs—Murphy (35), Baez (100), Rizzo 2 (88), Schwarber (57), Happ 2 (39), Almora (33), Alfaro (33). SF—Almora.

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Murphy, Contreras, Bote); Philadelphia 5 (Cabrera, Nola 2, Altherr, Williams). RISP—Chicago 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Runners moved up—Schwarber. GIDP—Contreras.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Florimon, Santana).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lester, W, 15-56800071073.53
Wilson100002112.90
De La Rosa100001183.72
Kintzler121102204.56
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 15-452-3544211962.23
Arano1-31000092.65
Morgan100001113.89
Garcia1-334420294.69
Rios12-300001235.58

Arano pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Arano 1-0, Morgan 1-0, Rios 2-1.

Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Joe West; Third, Marty Foster.

T—3:37. A—36,517 (43,647).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.