The Philadelphia Phillies bench watches from the railing during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Cubs won 7-1. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Murphy 2b411001.302
Chavez p000000.000
e-Bote ph111100.256
Rosario p0000001.000
Baez ss-2b513100.298
Rizzo 1b511000.277
Zobrist rf-2b-lf401101.310
Bryant 3b412002.279
Schwarber lf301201.239
d-Russell ph-ss100001.258
Caratini c310011.246
Hendricks p100000.058
b-Almora ph-cf200001.294
Happ cf-rf411101.236
Totals37711619
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Santana 1b402001.225
Hoskins lf300010.251
Herrera cf411002.267
W.Ramos c301010.309
Williams rf402100.263
Cabrera ss400002.262
Franco 3b400000.268
Eflin p100001.108
a-Quinn ph100000.357
Avilan p000000.000
E.Ramos p000000---
c-Florimon ph100000.259
Davis p000000.000
Hernandez 2b300001.253
Totals3216127
Chicago202000102—7110
Philadelphia000100000—162

a-grounded out for Eflin in the 5th. b-struck out for Hendricks in the 7th. c-lined out for E.Ramos in the 7th. d-struck out for Schwarber in the 8th. e-doubled for Chavez in the 9th.

E_Cabrera (6), Davis (2). LOB_Chicago 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (12), Zobrist (24), Bryant (22), Bote (6), Santana (24). 3B_Schwarber (2). HR_Happ (14), off E.Ramos. RBIs_Baez (99), Zobrist (51), Schwarber 2 (56), Happ (37), Bote (26), Williams (50). CS_Baez (8). S_Hendricks.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Murphy, Rizzo, Schwarber, Caratini); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Franco). RISP_Chicago 5 for 14; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Almora. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bryant, Murphy, Rizzo).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks, W, 11-10661124953.77
Chavez200003192.76
Rosario100000103.15
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, L, 9-6574314744.05
Avilan100001123.70
E.Ramos111102222.19
Davis232002283.81

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_2:41. A_33,040 (43,647).

