Kid stuff: Mets rout Phillies 8-2 in Little League Classic

Philadelphia Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera takes his place along the first baseline with teammates after being announced before the Little League Classic baseball game against the New York Mets at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 The Associated Press
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Jay rf500000.277
Pollock cf512102.286
Peralta lf512101.300
Goldschmidt 1b301021.293
Escobar 3b501001.280
Descalso 2b221120.254
Ahmed ss000000.242
Marte ss-2b401001.248
Mathis c403100.218
Greinke p300002.235
Ziegler p000000---
b-Avila ph100000.175
Bradley p000000---
Boxberger p000000---
Totals37411448
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Jankowski cf-rf401000.259
Myers 3b-lf312010.264
Hosmer 1b412001.259
Renfroe lf312300.249
Yates p000000.000
Spangenberg 2b400003.248
Reyes rf200001.222
Margot cf201000.245
Galvis ss400001.235
Ellis c400001.280
Kennedy p100001.000
a-Pirela ph100001.249
Strahm p000000.000
Stammen p000000---
Wingenter p000000---
c-Villanueva ph-3b200002.236
Totals34383111
Arizona011000011—4110
San Diego200001000—380

a-struck out for Kennedy in the 5th. b-flied out for Ziegler in the 8th. c-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th.

LOB—Arizona 10, San Diego 6. 2B—Pollock (19), Jankowski (11). HR—Peralta (23), off Kennedy; Descalso (11), off Wingenter; Pollock (16), off Yates; Renfroe (14), off Greinke. RBIs—Pollock (50), Peralta (65), Descalso (50), Mathis (18), Renfroe 3 (45). SB—Myers (8). CS—Jankowski (5).

Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 1 (Escobar); San Diego 2 (Spangenberg 2). RISP—Arizona 1 for 5; San Diego 1 for 4.

LIDP—Jay.

DP—San Diego 1 (Hosmer, Galvis).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke653317973.06
Ziegler100000144.14
Bradley, W, 4-4120002253.39
Boxberger, S, 28-33110002223.38
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kennedy562234868.36
Strahm12-310013292.12
Stammen, H, 181-30000052.74
Wingenter, BS, 1-1121100132.84
Yates, L, 4-2121101281.86

Inherited runners-scored—Stammen 1-0. HBP—Bradley (Renfroe).

Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Sean Barber; Second, James Hoye; Third, Eric Cooper.

T—3:09. A—22,346 (42,445).

