|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Pollock cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.293
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Descalso 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.254
|Ahmed ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Marte ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Greinke p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|4
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Myers 3b-lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Renfroe lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.249
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Ellis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Kennedy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Villanueva ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|11
|Arizona
|011
|000
|011—4
|11
|0
|San Diego
|200
|001
|000—3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Kennedy in the 5th. b-flied out for Ziegler in the 8th. c-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th.
LOB—Arizona 10, San Diego 6. 2B—Pollock (19), Jankowski (11). HR—Peralta (23), off Kennedy; Descalso (11), off Wingenter; Pollock (16), off Yates; Renfroe (14), off Greinke. RBIs—Pollock (50), Peralta (65), Descalso (50), Mathis (18), Renfroe 3 (45). SB—Myers (8). CS—Jankowski (5).
Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 1 (Escobar); San Diego 2 (Spangenberg 2). RISP—Arizona 1 for 5; San Diego 1 for 4.
LIDP—Jay.
DP—San Diego 1 (Hosmer, Galvis).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|97
|3.06
|Ziegler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.14
|Bradley, W, 4-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.39
|Boxberger, S, 28-33
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.38
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|86
|8.36
|Strahm
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|2.12
|Stammen, H, 18
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.74
|Wingenter, BS, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.84
|Yates, L, 4-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|1.86
Inherited runners-scored—Stammen 1-0. HBP—Bradley (Renfroe).
Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Sean Barber; Second, James Hoye; Third, Eric Cooper.
T—3:09. A—22,346 (42,445).
