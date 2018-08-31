|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|McMahon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|a-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|2
|6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Urias 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|Myers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Kennedy p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Spangenberg ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|2
|6
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|San Diego
|000
|100
|15x—7
|11
|0
a-struck out for Senzatela in the 7th. b-struck out for Strahm in the 7th. c-grounded out for Maton in the 8th.
LOB—Colorado 8, San Diego 5. 2B—Hosmer 2 (30), Renfroe (21), Hedges (10). HR—Reyes (13), off Senzatela; Urias (1), off McGee; Myers (10), off McGee. RBIs—Urias 2 (2), Myers (31), Renfroe (54), Reyes (17), Hedges (30), Galvis (58). SB—Story (22). S—Arenado, Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, McMahon, Iannetta); San Diego 1 (Myers). RISP—Colorado 0 for 8; San Diego 3 for 6.
Runners moved up—LeMahieu, McMahon, Margot.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 4-5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|85
|4.88
|Oh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|2.48
|McGee
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|16
|6.46
|Shaw
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|6.31
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy, W, 1-2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|88
|5.76
|Strahm, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.13
|Maton, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.10
|Wick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
McGee pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Shaw 1-1. HBP—Kennedy (LeMahieu).
Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, John Tumpane.
T—2:38. A—21,408 (42,445).
