Kennedy backed by 3 HRs as Padres beat Rockies 7-0

San Diego Padres' Luis Urias, right, is greeted by Franmil Reyes after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 The Associated Press
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon cf402000.276
LeMahieu 2b300000.274
Gonzalez rf300010.290
Arenado 3b300001.300
Story ss402000.290
Dahl lf300011.265
McMahon 1b400002.238
Iannetta c401001.216
Senzatela p100000.077
a-Desmond ph100001.228
Oh p000000---
McGee p000000---
Shaw p000000---
Totals3005026
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Jankowski cf-rf312010.263
Urias 2b311210.267
Myers 3b411102.259
Hosmer 1b412001.253
Renfroe lf411100.256
Reyes rf311101.254
Margot cf100000.250
Hedges c412100.238
Galvis ss401101.239
Kennedy p200000.000
Strahm p000000.000
b-Spangenberg ph100001.238
Maton p000000---
c-Pirela ph100000.248
Wick p000000---
Totals34711726
Colorado000000000—050
San Diego00010015x—7110

a-struck out for Senzatela in the 7th. b-struck out for Strahm in the 7th. c-grounded out for Maton in the 8th.

LOB—Colorado 8, San Diego 5. 2B—Hosmer 2 (30), Renfroe (21), Hedges (10). HR—Reyes (13), off Senzatela; Urias (1), off McGee; Myers (10), off McGee. RBIs—Urias 2 (2), Myers (31), Renfroe (54), Reyes (17), Hedges (30), Galvis (58). SB—Story (22). S—Arenado, Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position—Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, McMahon, Iannetta); San Diego 1 (Myers). RISP—Colorado 0 for 8; San Diego 3 for 6.

Runners moved up—LeMahieu, McMahon, Margot.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela, L, 4-5641114854.88
Oh121101102.48
McGee034410166.46
Shaw121101136.31
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kennedy, W, 1-2640022885.76
Strahm, H, 4110002142.13
Maton, H, 310000164.10
Wick10000180.00

McGee pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Shaw 1-1. HBP—Kennedy (LeMahieu).

Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, John Tumpane.

T—2:38. A—21,408 (42,445).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.