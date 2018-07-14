|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|c-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.081
|a-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Leiter Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Valentin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|33
|0
|8
|0
|2
|5
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Riddle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Anderson rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Prado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Rojas ss-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Maybin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Richards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Cooper ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
|Miami
|200
|000
|00x—2
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Nola in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ziegler in the 7th. c-singled for Alfaro in the 9th. d-popped out for Davis in the 9th.
E_Franco (7). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 6. 2B_Alfaro (13). RBIs_Castro (37), Prado (9). SB_Maybin (7). S_Nola.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Franco, Valentin); Miami 4 (Dietrich, Castro, Prado, Rojas). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Miami 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cooper. GIDP_Altherr.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Bour).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 12-3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|93
|2.30
|Leiter Jr.
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.61
|Davis
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.27
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, W, 3-5
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|98
|4.74
|Ziegler, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.40
|Steckenrider, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.38
|Barraclough, S, 9-12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|1.28
Inherited runners-scored_Davis 1-0. HBP_Davis (Realmuto). WP_Davis.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:00. A_14,793 (36,742).
