Slow start by All-Star Nola as Phillies lose to Marlins 2-0

Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp's helmet falls off during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b401000.270
Hoskins lf402000.255
Herrera cf401000.276
Santana 1b400002.211
Franco 3b300011.269
Williams rf300011.248
Kingery ss402000.236
Alfaro c301001.254
c-Knapp ph101000.238
Nola p100000.081
a-Altherr ph100000.175
Leiter Jr. p000000.000
Davis p000000.000
d-Valentin ph100000.177
Totals3308025
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dietrich lf411001.288
Steckenrider p000000---
Riddle ss000000.266
Anderson rf411000.284
Realmuto c200010.310
Bour 1b400003.235
Barraclough p000000---
Castro 2b400100.289
Prado 3b302100.228
Rojas ss-1b300000.254
Maybin cf200011.233
Richards p200001.118
Ziegler p000000---
b-Cooper ph-lf100000.214
Totals2924226
Philadelphia000000000—081
Miami20000000x—240

a-grounded out for Nola in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ziegler in the 7th. c-singled for Alfaro in the 9th. d-popped out for Davis in the 9th.

E_Franco (7). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 6. 2B_Alfaro (13). RBIs_Castro (37), Prado (9). SB_Maybin (7). S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Franco, Valentin); Miami 4 (Dietrich, Castro, Prado, Rojas). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Miami 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cooper. GIDP_Altherr.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Bour).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 12-3642215932.30
Leiter Jr.2-300010154.61
Davis11-300001193.27
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Richards, W, 3-5640024984.74
Ziegler, H, 911000094.40
Steckenrider, H, 13110001213.38
Barraclough, S, 9-12120000231.28

Inherited runners-scored_Davis 1-0. HBP_Davis (Realmuto). WP_Davis.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:00. A_14,793 (36,742).

