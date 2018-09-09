|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|Bour 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Cabrera ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Bautista rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|d-Franco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Ramos ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|3
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.340
|Conforto lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.233
|Bruce 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Nimmo rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|Jackson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Oswalt p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Do.Smith ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Hanhold p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Reinheimer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|5
|6
|Philadelphia
|200
|001
|001—4
|7
|1
|New York
|100
|040
|10x—6
|9
|0
a-doubled for Gagnon in the 5th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Arano in the 6th. c-grounded out for Dr.Smith in the 7th. d-struck out for Alfaro in the 9th. e-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
E—Garcia (1). LOB—Philadelphia 7, New York 10. 2B—Nimmo (24), Jackson (15), Do.Smith (7). 3B—Rosario (8). HR—Hoskins (30), off Oswalt; Santana (23), off Lugo; Conforto (23), off Velasquez. RBIs—Santana (82), Hoskins 2 (88), Ramos (64), McNeil (14), Conforto 4 (63), Jackson (28). SF—Ramos. S—Velasquez 2.
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Santana 2, Bour 2); New York 6 (Conforto, Bruce, Jackson 2, Plawecki 2). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 5; New York 3 for 10.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 9-11
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|73
|4.30
|Arano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.50
|Neshek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|1.35
|Morgan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.19
|Neris
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|5.31
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.54
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oswalt
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|59
|6.62
|Gagnon, W, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|8.10
|Hanhold
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|7.71
|Dr.Smith, H, 3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.11
|Lugo, S, 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|33
|2.75
Velasquez pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Hanhold pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Morgan 1-0, Dr.Smith 2-1. HBP—Velasquez 2 (Frazier,Rosario), Dr.Smith (Alfaro). WP—Oswalt.
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.
T—3:12. A—24,153 (41,922).
