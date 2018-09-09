Phillies, Velasquez stumble again in 6-4 loss to Mets

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez stands on the pitcher's mound as New York Mets Michael Conforto, left, rounds the bases with a three-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Santana 3b-1b411110.230
Bour 1b211001.228
Kingery ss300001.228
Cabrera ss-3b400002.266
Hoskins lf412200.251
Bautista rf310011.196
Hernandez 2b402002.258
Herrera cf300011.261
Alfaro c201000.261
d-Franco ph100001.266
Velasquez p000000.189
Arano p000000---
b-Ramos ph000100.310
Neshek p000000---
Morgan p000000---
Neris p000000.000
Garcia p000000---
e-Williams ph100001.256
Totals31474310
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rosario ss321010.256
McNeil 2b413110.340
Conforto lf512401.233
Bruce 1b400012.224
Frazier 3b200000.226
Dr.Smith p000000---
c-Reyes ph100000.192
Lugo p000000.091
Nimmo rf211020.272
Jackson cf401102.265
Plawecki c400000.230
Oswalt p100000.000
Gagnon p000000---
a-Do.Smith ph111000.209
Hanhold p000000---
Reinheimer 3b200001.211
Totals3369656
Philadelphia200001001—471
New York10004010x—690

a-doubled for Gagnon in the 5th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Arano in the 6th. c-grounded out for Dr.Smith in the 7th. d-struck out for Alfaro in the 9th. e-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

E—Garcia (1). LOB—Philadelphia 7, New York 10. 2B—Nimmo (24), Jackson (15), Do.Smith (7). 3B—Rosario (8). HR—Hoskins (30), off Oswalt; Santana (23), off Lugo; Conforto (23), off Velasquez. RBIs—Santana (82), Hoskins 2 (88), Ramos (64), McNeil (14), Conforto 4 (63), Jackson (28). SF—Ramos. S—Velasquez 2.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Santana 2, Bour 2); New York 6 (Conforto, Bruce, Jackson 2, Plawecki 2). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 5; New York 3 for 10.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, L, 9-11475514734.30
Arano100010122.50
Neshek2-300011111.35
Morgan1-30001094.19
Neris111111235.31
Garcia110000124.54
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oswalt352214596.62
Gagnon, W, 1-1200011328.10
Hanhold011110147.71
Dr.Smith, H, 3200000212.11
Lugo, S, 2-3211105332.75

Velasquez pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Hanhold pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Morgan 1-0, Dr.Smith 2-1. HBP—Velasquez 2 (Frazier,Rosario), Dr.Smith (Alfaro). WP—Oswalt.

Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.

T—3:12. A—24,153 (41,922).

