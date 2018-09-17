Mets may shut down Wheeler after strong start vs Phillies

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo, foreground, is tagged out by Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera after trying to steal third during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rosario ss411101.258
McNeil 2b523100.335
Conforto lf513601.242
Frazier 3b501001.222
Nimmo rf411011.266
Do.Smith 1b401003.209
Gsellman p000000.000
Zamora p000000---
Dr.Smith p000000---
Jackson cf401101.255
Nido c311000.184
c-Bruce ph000010.222
3-Reinheimer pr010000.167
Plawecki c000000.223
Wheeler p311002.196
Flores 1b111000.268
Totals389149210
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b300101.255
Hoskins lf400001.250
Cabrera 3b200000.262
2-Kingery pr-ss100001.227
Ramos c411000.313
Santana 1b201020.231
Williams rf411001.256
Herrera cf210000.255
d-Knapp ph101000.216
Crawford ss-3b311300.226
e-Bautista ph100000.197
Arrieta p100001.140
a-Bour ph000000.230
1-Cozens pr000000.091
Avilan p000000.000
Arano p000000---
Hunter p000000.000
b-Quinn ph000010.330
Dominguez p000000.000
Neris p000000.000
Davis p000000.000
f-Altherr ph100000.189
Totals2945435
New York010030104—9140
Philadelphia000040000—450

a-hit by pitch for Arrieta in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Hunter in the 7th. c-walked for Nido in the 9th. d-singled for Herrera in the 9th. e-flied out for Crawford in the 9th. f-grounded out for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Bour in the 5th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 6th. 3-ran for Bruce in the 9th.

LOB—New York 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B—McNeil (9), Conforto (22), Nimmo (26), Jackson (16). 3B—Crawford (2). HR—Conforto (26), off Davis. RBIs—Rosario (49), McNeil (18), Conforto 6 (75), Jackson (31), Hernandez (54), Crawford 3 (12). SB—Rosario (19). CS—Nimmo (6). SF—Rosario, Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position—New York 4 (Rosario 2, Frazier, Nimmo); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Herrera 2). RISP—New York 5 for 13; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Runners moved up—McNeil, Ramos. GIDP—Williams, Altherr.

DP—New York 2 (McNeil, Rosario, Do.Smith), (Frazier, McNeil, Flores).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 12-7734434963.31
Gsellman, H, 14110001153.97
Zamora01000053.86
Dr.Smith10000081.85
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Arrieta594416813.77
Avilan1-30000153.74
Arano2-30000072.43
Hunter, L, 4-3121101173.60
Dominguez100001143.23
Neris1-323311185.65
Davis2-311100193.69

Zamora pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored—Dr.Smith 1-0, Davis 2-2. HBP—Wheeler 3 (Herrera,Bour,Cabrera). WP—Wheeler.

Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T—3:07. A—21,767 (43,647).

