Nationals Phillies Baseball
Washington rookie left fielder Juan Soto catches a pop foul out by the Phillies’ Odubel Herrera during the seventh inning of the first game, which Washington won 3-1.
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Eaton rf401011.299
Doolittle p000000---
Turner ss401010.269
Harper cf-rf201120.252
Rendon 3b411000.297
Soto lf402001.301
Zimmerman 1b401101.263
Difo 2b300011.240
Kieboom c412100.210
Fedde p211000.091
Miller p000000.000
c-Stevenson ph100000.238
Glover p000000---
Holland p000000---
f-Taylor ph-cf100000.224
Totals33310354
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b401002.258
Hoskins lf200021.249
Bour 1b101010.230
1-Kingery pr-ss000000.228
b-Knapp ph100000.215
Florimon ss000000.242
e-Bautista ph100001.195
Davis p000000.000
Santana 3b-1b310012.228
Cabrera ss-3b400001.264
Williams rf301001.257
g-Altherr ph100001.171
Herrera cf300000.260
h-Franco ph101100.268
Alfaro c400004.258
Pivetta p100001.111
Avilan p000000.000
Garcia p000000---
Morgan p000000---
Neris p000000.000
a-Ramos ph100001.309
Hunter p000000.000
d-Crawford ph-ss101000.200
Totals31151415
Washington000020010—3100
Philadelphia000000001—150

a-struck out for Neris in the 6th. b-flied out for Kingery in the 6th. c-out on fielder's choice for Miller in the 7th. d-doubled for Hunter in the 8th. e-struck out for Florimon in the 8th. f-lined out for Holland in the 9th. g-struck out for Williams in the 9th. h-singled for Herrera in the 9th.

1-ran for Bour in the 4th.

LOB—Washington 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B—Turner (21), Bour (12), Crawford (6). HR—Kieboom (1), off Pivetta. RBIs—Harper (92), Zimmerman (45), Kieboom (7), Franco (67). SB—Bour (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Washington 4 (Turner, Zimmerman, Kieboom 2); Philadelphia 3 (Santana, Knapp, Bautista). RISP—Washington 2 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up—Soto. GIDP—Turner, Santana.

DP—Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman); Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Cabrera, Bour).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, W, 2-352-3200291005.12
Miller, H, 101-30000023.94
Glover, H, 5110001163.09
Holland, H, 4110013255.18
Doolittle, S, 23-24111112241.62
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 7-1241-332231914.64
Avilan1-30000153.77
Garcia00001054.54
Morgan1-31000034.15
Neris110002205.18
Hunter241110353.57
Davis110000143.54

Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored—Miller 2-0, Avilan 1-0, Garcia 1-0, Morgan 2-1. WP—Davis, Doolittle. PB—Alfaro (9).

Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ben May; Third, John Libka.

T—3:27.

