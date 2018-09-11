|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Harper cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.252
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Kieboom c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Fedde p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|f-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|5
|4
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Hoskins lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Bour 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|1-Kingery pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|b-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Florimon ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|e-Bautista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santana 3b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Cabrera ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|g-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|h-Franco ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.258
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Crawford ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|4
|15
|Washington
|000
|020
|010—3
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Neris in the 6th. b-flied out for Kingery in the 6th. c-out on fielder's choice for Miller in the 7th. d-doubled for Hunter in the 8th. e-struck out for Florimon in the 8th. f-lined out for Holland in the 9th. g-struck out for Williams in the 9th. h-singled for Herrera in the 9th.
1-ran for Bour in the 4th.
LOB—Washington 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B—Turner (21), Bour (12), Crawford (6). HR—Kieboom (1), off Pivetta. RBIs—Harper (92), Zimmerman (45), Kieboom (7), Franco (67). SB—Bour (2).
Runners left in scoring position—Washington 4 (Turner, Zimmerman, Kieboom 2); Philadelphia 3 (Santana, Knapp, Bautista). RISP—Washington 2 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up—Soto. GIDP—Turner, Santana.
DP—Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman); Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Cabrera, Bour).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, W, 2-3
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|100
|5.12
|Miller, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.94
|Glover, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.09
|Holland, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|5.18
|Doolittle, S, 23-24
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|1.62
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 7-12
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|91
|4.64
|Avilan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.77
|Garcia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4.54
|Morgan
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.15
|Neris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.18
|Hunter
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|35
|3.57
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.54
Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored—Miller 2-0, Avilan 1-0, Garcia 1-0, Morgan 2-1. WP—Davis, Doolittle. PB—Alfaro (9).
Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ben May; Third, John Libka.
T—3:27.
