Nationals Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Carlos Santana in action during the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Eaton rf200020.297
Miller p000000.000
Grace p000000.500
Suero p000000.000
Holland p000000---
Turner ss400112.267
Harper cf-rf500004.249
Rendon 3b230031.296
Soto lf433410.306
Reynolds 1b500003.260
Wieters c402100.234
2-Taylor pr-cf100000.224
Sanchez 2b300000.212
f-Zimmerman ph100000.262
3-Difo pr-2b010000.240
Roark p200001.196
Collins p000000---
Cordero p000000---
e-Robles ph100001.091
A.Williams p000000---
McGowin p000000---
g-Stevenson ph101100.250
Kieboom c000000.210
Totals35767712
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b511101.258
Hoskins lf513100.253
W.Ramos c403200.314
1-Cozens pr000000.095
Avilan p000000.000
Dominguez p000000.000
Garcia p000000---
i-Crawford ph100000.198
Rios p000000.000
Santana 1b401010.229
N.Williams rf211000.258
c-Bautista ph-rf311100.197
Franco 3b301000.268
Florimon ss200002.234
Herrera cf511001.259
Kingery ss100000.228
a-Cabrera ph-ss-3b211120.265
Arrieta p100001.143
b-Bour ph100000.229
Neshek p000000---
d-Altherr ph100001.171
E.Ramos p000000---
Alfaro c000000.258
h-Knapp ph-c000020.215
Totals40613656
Washington0102000031—760
Philadelphia0000500100—6131

a-doubled for Kingery in the 5th. b-popped out for Arrieta in the 5th. c-flied out for N.Williams in the 5th. d-struck out for Neshek in the 6th. e-struck out for Cordero in the 7th. f-out on fielder's choice for Sanchez in the 9th. g-singled for McGowin in the 9th. h-walked for Alfaro in the 9th. i-out on fielder's choice for Garcia in the 9th.

1-ran for W.Ramos in the 7th. 2-ran for Wieters in the 9th. 3-ran for Zimmerman in the 9th.

E—N.Williams (3). LOB—Washington 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B—Soto (22), Wieters (7), Hoskins 2 (32), Santana (26), N.Williams (12), Cabrera (35). HR—Soto (17), off Arrieta; Soto (18), off Rios; Bautista (12), off McGowin. RBIs—Turner (62), Soto 4 (60), Wieters (24), Stevenson (13), Hernandez (49), Hoskins (89), W.Ramos 2 (66), Cabrera (75), Bautista (44). SB—Eaton (7), Crawford (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Washington 5 (Harper 3, Sanchez 2); Philadelphia 6 (Hernandez, Santana, Bautista 4). RISP—Washington 2 for 10; Philadelphia 5 for 15.

GIDP—Turner, Santana, Herrera.

DP—Washington 2 (Turner, Reynolds), (Reynolds, Rendon); Philadelphia 1 (Florimon, Hernandez, Santana).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Roark42-3105502704.37
Collins100011183.38
Cordero1-30000164.91
A.Williams120000185.79
McGowin111101139.00
Miller1-300010233.91
Grace1-30000042.73
Suero, W, 3-01-30001033.32
Holland, S, 3-6100021215.05
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Arrieta533327883.66
Neshek, H, 5100001161.29
E.Ramos, H, 10100001182.09
Avilan00001073.77
Dominguez, H, 1312-323331433.29
Garcia, BS, 3-41-300011124.50
Rios, L, 3-2111101155.68

Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Collins 2-0, Cordero 1-0, Grace 2-0, Suero 2-0, Dominguez 1-0, Garcia 3-1. HBP—Arrieta (Eaton), Miller (Hernandez). WP—Dominguez. PB—Alfaro (10).

Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, John Libka; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T—4:16. A—19,630 (43,647).

