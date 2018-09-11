|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.267
|Harper cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.249
|Rendon 3b
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.296
|Soto lf
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.306
|Reynolds 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|2-Taylor pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|f-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|3-Difo pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Roark p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Robles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|A.Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|g-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Kieboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|35
|7
|6
|7
|7
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Hoskins lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.314
|1-Cozens pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|i-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|N.Williams rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|c-Bautista ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Florimon ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Kingery ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Cabrera ph-ss-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.265
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Alfaro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|h-Knapp ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.215
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|6
|5
|6
|Washington
|010
|200
|003
|1—7
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|050
|010
|0—6
|13
|1
a-doubled for Kingery in the 5th. b-popped out for Arrieta in the 5th. c-flied out for N.Williams in the 5th. d-struck out for Neshek in the 6th. e-struck out for Cordero in the 7th. f-out on fielder's choice for Sanchez in the 9th. g-singled for McGowin in the 9th. h-walked for Alfaro in the 9th. i-out on fielder's choice for Garcia in the 9th.
1-ran for W.Ramos in the 7th. 2-ran for Wieters in the 9th. 3-ran for Zimmerman in the 9th.
E—N.Williams (3). LOB—Washington 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B—Soto (22), Wieters (7), Hoskins 2 (32), Santana (26), N.Williams (12), Cabrera (35). HR—Soto (17), off Arrieta; Soto (18), off Rios; Bautista (12), off McGowin. RBIs—Turner (62), Soto 4 (60), Wieters (24), Stevenson (13), Hernandez (49), Hoskins (89), W.Ramos 2 (66), Cabrera (75), Bautista (44). SB—Eaton (7), Crawford (3).
Runners left in scoring position—Washington 5 (Harper 3, Sanchez 2); Philadelphia 6 (Hernandez, Santana, Bautista 4). RISP—Washington 2 for 10; Philadelphia 5 for 15.
GIDP—Turner, Santana, Herrera.
DP—Washington 2 (Turner, Reynolds), (Reynolds, Rendon); Philadelphia 1 (Florimon, Hernandez, Santana).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|4
|2-3
|10
|5
|5
|0
|2
|70
|4.37
|Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.38
|Cordero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.91
|A.Williams
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.79
|McGowin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|Miller
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.91
|Grace
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.73
|Suero, W, 3-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3.32
|Holland, S, 3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|5.05
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|7
|88
|3.66
|Neshek, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.29
|E.Ramos, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.09
|Avilan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.77
|Dominguez, H, 13
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|43
|3.29
|Garcia, BS, 3-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.50
|Rios, L, 3-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|5.68
Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Collins 2-0, Cordero 1-0, Grace 2-0, Suero 2-0, Dominguez 1-0, Garcia 3-1. HBP—Arrieta (Eaton), Miller (Hernandez). WP—Dominguez. PB—Alfaro (10).
Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, John Libka; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T—4:16. A—19,630 (43,647).
