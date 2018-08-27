Strasburg, Wieters lead Nationals past Phillies 5-3

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Roman Quinn leaps for a fly-out by Washington Nationals' Trea Turner during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 The Associated Press
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Eaton rf501100.302
Madson p000000---
Miller p000000.000
Turner ss501102.269
Harper cf-rf411010.249
Rendon 3b401011.294
Soto lf412112.293
Zimmerman 1b301011.256
Wieters c411101.240
Difo 2b321010.241
Strasburg p200001.129
Collins p000000---
b-Taylor ph-cf100000.231
Totals3559458
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Quinn cf411101.350
Hoskins lf312111.257
Hernandez 2b401103.259
Ramos c401000.311
Cabrera ss401001.265
Santana 1b300010.220
Franco 3b400000.273
Williams rf310011.261
Eflin p100000.111
Avilan p000000.000
Garcia p000000---
a-Knapp ph100001.216
Morgan p000000---
Totals3136338
Washington110201000—590
Philadelphia002000010—361

a-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. b-flied out for Collins in the 8th.

E—Eflin (1). LOB—Washington 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Eaton (12). 3B—Quinn (2). HR—Wieters (6), off Eflin; Hoskins (27), off Madson. RBIs—Eaton (26), Turner (53), Soto (48), Wieters (21), Quinn (7), Hoskins (82), Hernandez (41). SB—Difo (7). S—Strasburg, Eflin.

Runners left in scoring position—Washington 5 (Harper 2, Rendon, Soto, Zimmerman); Philadelphia 2 (Cabrera 2). RISP—Washington 3 for 11; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

Runners moved up—Wieters, Ramos. GIDP—Wieters.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Franco, Santana).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strasburg, W, 7-7652235994.15
Collins, H, 3100002122.76
Madson, H, 14111101115.28
Miller, S, 1-1100000123.71
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, L, 9-551-3853251023.99
Avilan1-31001093.79
Garcia11-300011213.79
Morgan200012354.08

Inherited runners-scored—Avilan 1-1, Garcia 2-0. WP—Eflin, Morgan.

Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T—3:13. A—21,261 (43,647).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.