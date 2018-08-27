|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Harper cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.293
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Difo 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|5
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.350
|Hoskins lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.259
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Williams rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|Washington
|110
|201
|000—5
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|010—3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. b-flied out for Collins in the 8th.
E—Eflin (1). LOB—Washington 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B—Eaton (12). 3B—Quinn (2). HR—Wieters (6), off Eflin; Hoskins (27), off Madson. RBIs—Eaton (26), Turner (53), Soto (48), Wieters (21), Quinn (7), Hoskins (82), Hernandez (41). SB—Difo (7). S—Strasburg, Eflin.
Runners left in scoring position—Washington 5 (Harper 2, Rendon, Soto, Zimmerman); Philadelphia 2 (Cabrera 2). RISP—Washington 3 for 11; Philadelphia 2 for 4.
Runners moved up—Wieters, Ramos. GIDP—Wieters.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Franco, Santana).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 7-7
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|99
|4.15
|Collins, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.76
|Madson, H, 14
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|5.28
|Miller, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.71
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 9-5
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|3
|2
|5
|102
|3.99
|Avilan
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.79
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.79
|Morgan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|4.08
Inherited runners-scored—Avilan 1-1, Garcia 2-0. WP—Eflin, Morgan.
Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T—3:13. A—21,261 (43,647).
