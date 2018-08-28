|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Harper cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.247
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Difo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Taylor cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|3
|3
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Quinn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Williams rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Kingery ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|d-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|1-Velasquez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.060
|b-Bautista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|1
|10
|Washington
|000
|000
|203—5
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|120
|001—4
|7
|2
a-struck out for Scherzer in the 6th. b-struck out for Nola in the 7th. c-struck out for Cordero in the 8th. d-doubled for Kingery in the 9th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 9th.
E—Santana (10), Alfaro (11). LOB—Washington 3, Philadelphia 4. 2B—Zimmerman 3 (15), Williams (11), Ramos (20). HR—Rendon (17), off Neshek; Herrera (21), off Scherzer; Alfaro (9), off Scherzer. RBIs—Rendon 2 (64), Wieters (22), Herrera (65), Alfaro 2 (32), Ramos (62). SB—Zimmerman (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Washington 1 (Harper); Philadelphia 1 (Alfaro). RISP—Washington 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 3.
Runners moved up—Turner, Wieters. FIDP—Alfaro. GIDP—Difo.
DP—Washington 1 (Difo, Taylor); Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Santana).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|99
|2.22
|Grace
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.90
|Cordero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.00
|Glover, W, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.68
|Miller, H, 9
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.89
|Holland, S, 1-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.97
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|7
|4
|2
|1
|2
|8
|106
|2.10
|Hunter, H, 23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|17
|3.93
|Neshek, L, 1-1, BS, 1-5
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.56
|Neris
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.54
Hunter pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored—Holland 1-0, Neshek 1-1, Neris 1-1. HBP—Scherzer (Williams).
Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.
T—3:28. A—21,083 (43,647).
