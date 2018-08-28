Gaffe by pinch-running pitcher costs Phils, Nats win 5-4

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 The Associated Press
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Eaton rf300011.298
Turner ss400001.267
Harper cf310013.247
Miller p000000.000
Holland p000000---
Rendon 3b423200.299
Soto lf300012.290
Zimmerman 1b423000.265
Wieters c400102.235
Difo 2b400000.238
Scherzer p100000.286
a-Stevenson ph100001.245
Grace p000000.500
Cordero p000000---
c-Reynolds ph100001.258
Glover p000000---
Taylor cf000000.231
Totals32563311
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b400003.257
Hoskins lf400000.254
Quinn lf000000.350
Cabrera 3b300011.263
Herrera cf411101.268
Santana 1b401000.220
Williams rf311001.261
Kingery ss312001.233
d-Ramos ph101100.313
1-Velasquez pr000000.194
Alfaro c411200.252
Nola p200002.060
b-Bautista ph100001.196
Hunter p000000.000
Neshek p000000---
Neris p000000.000
Totals33474110
Washington000000203—560
Philadelphia000120001—472

a-struck out for Scherzer in the 6th. b-struck out for Nola in the 7th. c-struck out for Cordero in the 8th. d-doubled for Kingery in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 9th.

E—Santana (10), Alfaro (11). LOB—Washington 3, Philadelphia 4. 2B—Zimmerman 3 (15), Williams (11), Ramos (20). HR—Rendon (17), off Neshek; Herrera (21), off Scherzer; Alfaro (9), off Scherzer. RBIs—Rendon 2 (64), Wieters (22), Herrera (65), Alfaro 2 (32), Ramos (62). SB—Zimmerman (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Washington 1 (Harper); Philadelphia 1 (Alfaro). RISP—Washington 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

Runners moved up—Turner, Wieters. FIDP—Alfaro. GIDP—Difo.

DP—Washington 1 (Difo, Taylor); Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Santana).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer543305992.22
Grace12-310003242.90
Cordero1-30000133.00
Glover, W, 1-2100011155.68
Miller, H, 91-321100163.89
Holland, S, 1-42-30000035.97
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola7421281062.10
Hunter, H, 23101112173.93
Neshek, L, 1-1, BS, 1-51-322100141.56
Neris2-300001125.54

Hunter pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored—Holland 1-0, Neshek 1-1, Neris 1-1. HBP—Scherzer (Williams).

Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T—3:28. A—21,083 (43,647).

