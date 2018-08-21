|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Hoskins lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Cabrera ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|O.Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|a-Kingery ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Williams ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Bour ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinn rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|3
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.292
|K.Herrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Harper cf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.293
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Wieters c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Roark p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Grace p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Difo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|10
|6
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|004
|000—
|4
|8
|0
|Washington
|010
|005
|13x—10
|14
|1
a-flied out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-homered for Cordero in the 6th. c-walked for Morgan in the 7th. d-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. e-walked for Ramos in the 8th. f-struck out for Suero in the 8th.
E—Turner (11). LOB—Philadelphia 8, Washington 10. 2B—Franco (17), Harper (24), Rendon (30), Zimmerman (11), Roark (2). HR—Quinn (1), off Grace; Stevenson (1), off Arano; Difo (4), off Arano; Zimmerman (11), off Ramos. RBIs—Cabrera (67), Santana (70), Franco (62), Quinn (3), Harper (80), Rendon (61), Zimmerman (37), Wieters 3 (19), Roark (8), Difo (30), Stevenson 2 (10). SB—Eaton (5), Harper (10), Rendon (1). S—Hernandez.
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 5 (Cabrera 2, Alfaro, Quinn 2); Washington 7 (Eaton, Rendon 2, Soto 3, Taylor). RISP—Philadelphia 2 for 9; Washington 5 for 14.
Runners moved up—Franco, Wieters, Difo, Zimmerman, Harper.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|58
|4.06
|Neris
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|6.27
|Arano, L, 1-2
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|21
|2.79
|Morgan
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|16
|4.30
|Ramos
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.00
|Rios
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|26
|5.90
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|41
|4.05
|Grace
|2
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|34
|3.04
|Cordero, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.60
|Collins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.45
|Miller, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.73
|Glover, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|6.23
|Suero, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.34
|K.Herrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.47
Grace pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Collins pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Arano 3-0, Cordero 2-2, Miller 1-0, Suero 3-0.
Umpires—Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T—3:16. A—24,080 (41,313).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.