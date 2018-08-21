Hours after trades, Nationals rally past Phillies 10-4

Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn (24) celebrates his home run with Rhys Hoskins, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b410001.257
Hoskins lf511002.257
Cabrera ss511100.265
Santana 1b402100.220
Franco 3b401100.281
O.Herrera cf300011.266
Alfaro c401000.251
Velasquez p100000.194
a-Kingery ph100000.225
Neris p000000.000
Arano p000000---
Morgan p000000---
c-Williams ph000010.264
Ramos p000000---
e-Bour ph000010.226
Rios p000000.000
Quinn rf412101.311
Totals3548435
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Eaton rf310021.292
K.Herrera p000000---
Turner ss512001.267
Harper cf-rf502101.248
Rendon 3b311121.293
Soto lf421012.289
Zimmerman 1b422110.257
Wieters c512301.239
Roark p101100.220
Grace p101000.500
Cordero p000000---
b-Stevenson ph111200.271
Collins p000000---
Miller p000000---
d-Reynolds ph100000.255
Glover p000000---
Suero p000000.000
f-Taylor ph-cf100001.235
Difo 2b411101.240
Totals3810141069
Philadelphia000004000—480
Washington01000513x—10141

a-flied out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-homered for Cordero in the 6th. c-walked for Morgan in the 7th. d-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. e-walked for Ramos in the 8th. f-struck out for Suero in the 8th.

E—Turner (11). LOB—Philadelphia 8, Washington 10. 2B—Franco (17), Harper (24), Rendon (30), Zimmerman (11), Roark (2). HR—Quinn (1), off Grace; Stevenson (1), off Arano; Difo (4), off Arano; Zimmerman (11), off Ramos. RBIs—Cabrera (67), Santana (70), Franco (62), Quinn (3), Harper (80), Rendon (61), Zimmerman (37), Wieters 3 (19), Roark (8), Difo (30), Stevenson 2 (10). SB—Eaton (5), Harper (10), Rendon (1). S—Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 5 (Cabrera 2, Alfaro, Quinn 2); Washington 7 (Eaton, Rendon 2, Soto 3, Taylor). RISP—Philadelphia 2 for 9; Washington 5 for 14.

Runners moved up—Franco, Wieters, Difo, Zimmerman, Harper.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez431113584.06
Neris1-320011186.27
Arano, L, 1-2144400212.79
Morgan2-321112164.30
Ramos111101162.00
Rios123332265.90
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Roark310001414.05
Grace244301343.04
Cordero, W, 1-0110000203.60
Collins00001082.45
Miller, H, 8110001133.73
Glover, H, 22-310020166.23
Suero, H, 11-30000143.34
K.Herrera100001132.47

Grace pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Collins pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Arano 3-0, Cordero 2-2, Miller 1-0, Suero 3-0.

Umpires—Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T—3:16. A—24,080 (41,313).

