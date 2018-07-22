Padres Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins in action during the first baseball game in a double header, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Jankowski cf512200.263
Asuaje 2b422102.237
Myers lf511203.284
Hosmer 1b522103.247
Renfroe rf513101.249
Galvis ss513201.239
Villanueva 3b411001.229
Stammen p000000---
c-Pirela ph100000.259
Brewer p000000---
Hedges c400000.226
Ross p200002.118
a-Reyes ph000010.230
Strahm p000000.000
Spangenberg 3b111000.237
Totals4110159113
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b501002.272
Hoskins lf522100.252
Herrera cf402001.280
Santana 1b200020.208
d-Walding ph100001.000
Williams rf200110.244
Franco 3b300000.266
Davis p000000.000
b-Altherr ph100001.171
Leiter Jr. p000000.000
Kingery ss400003.237
Pivetta p200002.143
Ramos p000000---
Plouffe 3b200001.286
Knapp c301010.242
Totals34262411
San Diego301003003—10151
Philadelphia100010000—261

a-walked for Ross in the 6th. b-struck out for Davis in the 7th. c-flied out for Stammen in the 9th. d-struck out for Santana in the 9th.

E—Villanueva (12), Hernandez (8). LOB—San Diego 6, Philadelphia 11. 2B—Jankowski (7), Asuaje 2 (8), Renfroe (15), Hoskins (22). HR—Myers (9), off Leiter Jr.; Hoskins (15), off Ross. RBIs—Jankowski 2 (11), Asuaje (19), Myers 2 (23), Hosmer (42), Renfroe (26), Galvis 2 (37), Hoskins (58), Williams (35). SF—Asuaje.

Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 2 (Villanueva, Pirela); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Franco, Kingery 3). RISP—San Diego 4 for 11; Philadelphia 0 for 10.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ross, W, 6-8552235844.29
Strahm210012432.21
Stammen10000292.85
Brewer100002120.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 6-851-386409944.69
Ramos1-301010131.91
Davis11-310003193.14
Leiter Jr.263301445.74

Inherited runners-scored—Ramos 2-2. HBP—Ross (Herrera), Strahm (Williams).

Umpires—Home, Jansen Visconti; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T—3:10. A—29,392 (43,647).

