Nix pitches six strong innings in major league debut

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera cannot reach a home run hit by San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b401011.262
Hoskins lf400001.255
Williams rf402001.260
Santana 1b300011.217
Cabrera ss401000.272
Herrera cf401000.272
Franco 3b402000.277
1-Kingery pr000000.223
Alfaro c301012.254
Eflin p200000.133
a-Quinn ph100001.318
Morgan p000000---
Garcia p000000---
b-Knapp ph100001.219
Totals3408038
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Margot cf400002.254
Hosmer 1b403000.254
Renfroe lf-rf400000.246
Reyes rf300002.262
Strahm p000000.000
Stammen p000000---
Yates p000000.000
Hedges c322101.256
Spangenberg 3b300003.235
Galvis ss302100.237
Asuaje 2b200010.199
Nix p200002.000
Jankowski lf100001.257
Totals29272111
Philadelphia000000000—080
San Diego01010000x—270

a-struck out for Eflin in the 7th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Franco in the 9th.

LOB—Philadelphia 10, San Diego 4. HR—Hedges (9), off Eflin. RBIs—Hedges (25), Galvis (44). SB—Hedges (2), Galvis (5).

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 5 (Hernandez, Hoskins 2, Herrera 2); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Asuaje, Nix). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 4.

GIDP—Cabrera, Renfroe 2.

DP—Philadelphia 2 (Cabrera, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana); San Diego 1 (Asuaje, Galvis, Hosmer).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, L, 8-4652218903.57
Morgan11-310003174.68
Garcia2-31000073.69
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nix, W, 1-0640024880.00
Strahm, H, 3110012242.30
Stammen, H, 1711000052.33
Yates, S, 4-4120002201.59

WP—Garcia.

Umpires—Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T—2:34. A—26,306 (42,445).

