|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|1-Kingery pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|a-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|3
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Renfroe lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Spangenberg 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Asuaje 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Nix p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|1
|11
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|0
|San Diego
|010
|100
|00x—2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Eflin in the 7th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Franco in the 9th.
LOB—Philadelphia 10, San Diego 4. HR—Hedges (9), off Eflin. RBIs—Hedges (25), Galvis (44). SB—Hedges (2), Galvis (5).
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 5 (Hernandez, Hoskins 2, Herrera 2); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Asuaje, Nix). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 4.
GIDP—Cabrera, Renfroe 2.
DP—Philadelphia 2 (Cabrera, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana); San Diego 1 (Asuaje, Galvis, Hosmer).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 8-4
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|90
|3.57
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.68
|Garcia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.69
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nix, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|88
|0.00
|Strahm, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.30
|Stammen, H, 17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.33
|Yates, S, 4-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.59
WP—Garcia.
Umpires—Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T—2:34. A—26,306 (42,445).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.