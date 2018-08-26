|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Hoskins lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.254
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Ramos c
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.311
|Williams rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Cabrera dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.276
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Totals
|38
|8
|14
|8
|7
|4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.370
|Gurriel Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.307
|Morales 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.264
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Martin 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.237
|Diaz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|11
|Philadelphia
|212
|000
|030—8
|14
|0
|Toronto
|002
|000
|010—3
|7
|0
LOB—Philadelphia 11, Toronto 6. 2B—Ramos (19), Williams (10), Cabrera (31), McKinney 2 (2). HR—Hoskins (26), off Estrada; Santana (19), off Estrada; Franco (22), off Estrada; Ramos (15), off Clippard; Morales (21), off Velasquez; Grichuk (18), off Hunter. RBIs—Hoskins (81), Santana 2 (73), Ramos 3 (61), Franco 2 (66), Morales 2 (53), Grichuk (45). SF—Santana.
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 7 (Santana, Williams 3, Franco, Herrera 2); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Morales). RISP—Philadelphia 2 for 10; Toronto 1 for 5.
Runners moved up—Santana, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP—Hernandez, Franco, Pillar.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Santana); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Diaz, Morales), (Diaz, Morales).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 9-9
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|84
|4.05
|Garcia, H, 13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.93
|Neris, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|5.65
|Hunter
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.83
|Dominguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.15
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, L, 7-10
|2
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|71
|5.18
|Shafer
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|0.00
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.09
|Petricka
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.25
|Clippard
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|3.94
|Biagini
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.74
Estrada pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.
Inherited runners-scored—Shafer 1-0. WP—Biagini.
Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.
T—3:17. A—28,209 (53,506).
