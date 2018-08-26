Phillies Blue Jays Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' starting pitcher Vince Velasquez throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Jon Blacker
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b410021.259
Hoskins lf322120.254
Santana 1b411200.221
Ramos c514301.311
Williams rf502000.263
Cabrera dh512001.265
Franco 3b411211.276
Herrera cf401010.268
Kingery ss411010.229
Totals38814874
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinney lf312010.370
Gurriel Jr. 2b300012.307
Morales 1b311211.264
Pillar cf400001.252
Grichuk rf312111.232
Martin 3b401000.199
Jansen c400001.333
Hernandez dh400004.237
Diaz ss401001.258
Totals32373411
Philadelphia212000030—8140
Toronto002000010—370

LOB—Philadelphia 11, Toronto 6. 2B—Ramos (19), Williams (10), Cabrera (31), McKinney 2 (2). HR—Hoskins (26), off Estrada; Santana (19), off Estrada; Franco (22), off Estrada; Ramos (15), off Clippard; Morales (21), off Velasquez; Grichuk (18), off Hunter. RBIs—Hoskins (81), Santana 2 (73), Ramos 3 (61), Franco 2 (66), Morales 2 (53), Grichuk (45). SF—Santana.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 7 (Santana, Williams 3, Franco, Herrera 2); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Morales). RISP—Philadelphia 2 for 10; Toronto 1 for 5.

Runners moved up—Santana, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP—Hernandez, Franco, Pillar.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Santana); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Diaz, Morales), (Diaz, Morales).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, W, 9-9532236844.05
Garcia, H, 13120000133.93
Neris, H, 1110003135.65
Hunter111110173.83
Dominguez100002153.15
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Estrada, L, 7-10275542715.18
Shafer300011370.00
Mayza110010175.09
Petricka120000184.25
Clippard1-323310203.94
Biagini12-320001235.74

Estrada pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored—Shafer 1-0. WP—Biagini.

Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T—3:17. A—28,209 (53,506).

