Cabrera's homer in 10th gives Phils 2-1 win over Cubs

Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez, left, forces out Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins at second on a ball hit by Cesar Hernandez, who was safe at first during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 The Associated Press
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Murphy 2b502001.303
Baez ss512102.295
Rizzo 1b400012.278
Zobrist rf400011.310
Almora cf502000.296
Contreras c200021.265
Happ lf300012.236
Quintana p202000.091
a-La Stella ph101000.273
Wilson p000000.000
b-Caratini ph100001.252
De La Rosa p000000.000
Cishek p000000.167
Bote 3b400002.250
Totals36191512
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Quinn rf-cf411001.362
Hoskins lf300010.253
Hernandez 2b401101.254
Ramos c401002.309
Santana 1b401000.222
Cabrera 3b-ss411100.264
Kingery ss300001.228
Dominguez p000000.000
Neris p000000.000
Neshek p000000---
Herrera cf200001.267
Arano p000000---
Morgan p000000---
Franco 3b100000.271
Pivetta p100001.118
Bautista rf200002.197
Totals3225219
Chicago0000100000—190
Philadelphia0000010001—251

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Quintana in the 7th. b-struck out for Wilson in the 8th.

E—Franco (14). LOB—Chicago 10, Philadelphia 3. 2B—Quinn (5). HR—Baez (29), off Pivetta; Cabrera (21), off Cishek. RBIs—Baez (98), Hernandez (42), Cabrera (68). CS—Almora (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 6 (Zobrist 2, Contreras, Bote, Caratini 2); Philadelphia 2 (Santana, Kingery). RISP—Chicago 1 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Runners moved up—Cabrera. LIDP—Baez. GIDP—Zobrist, Almora.

DP—Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana), (Bautista, Hernandez), (Santana).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana631117884.21
Wilson110001212.96
De La Rosa12-300001243.80
Cishek, L, 4-22-311100111.90
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta5511361054.66
Arano11-320001102.66
Morgan110001163.98
Dominguez2-310012173.04
Neris100012215.31
Neshek, W, 2-110000051.47

Neris pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored—Morgan 1-0, Neshek 1-0. WP—Dominguez.

Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T—3:23. A—22,556 (43,647).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.