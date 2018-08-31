|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Baez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Zobrist rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Almora cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Quintana p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|a-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Caratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|5
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Quinn rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.362
|Hoskins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Cabrera 3b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Bautista rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|1—2
|5
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Quintana in the 7th. b-struck out for Wilson in the 8th.
E—Franco (14). LOB—Chicago 10, Philadelphia 3. 2B—Quinn (5). HR—Baez (29), off Pivetta; Cabrera (21), off Cishek. RBIs—Baez (98), Hernandez (42), Cabrera (68). CS—Almora (3).
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 6 (Zobrist 2, Contreras, Bote, Caratini 2); Philadelphia 2 (Santana, Kingery). RISP—Chicago 1 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 4.
Runners moved up—Cabrera. LIDP—Baez. GIDP—Zobrist, Almora.
DP—Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana), (Bautista, Hernandez), (Santana).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|88
|4.21
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.96
|De La Rosa
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.80
|Cishek, L, 4-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1.90
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|105
|4.66
|Arano
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.66
|Morgan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.98
|Dominguez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.04
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|5.31
|Neshek, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.47
Neris pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored—Morgan 1-0, Neshek 1-0. WP—Dominguez.
Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.
T—3:23. A—22,556 (43,647).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.