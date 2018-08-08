|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Hoskins lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.260
|Williams rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Cabrera ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.274
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.129
|a-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|4
|7
|5
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Mathis c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Descalso ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|1
|7
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|040—5
|6
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|020—2
|9
|2
a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Ziegler in the 8th.
E—Franco (9), Souza Jr. (1), Diekman (3). LOB—Philadelphia 8, Arizona 5. 2B—Cabrera (25), Goldschmidt (22). HR—Williams (16), off Greinke. RBIs—Williams (44), Cabrera 2 (64), Alfaro (27), Goldschmidt (61), Pollock (45).
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Herrera 2, Knapp); Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP—Philadelphia 2 for 9; Arizona 1 for 5.
Runners moved up—Souza Jr.. GIDP—Escobar, Souza Jr., Ahmed 2.
DP—Philadelphia 4 (Cabrera, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana), (Santana, Cabrera, Garcia), (Hernandez, Cabrera, Santana).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 7-9
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|96
|4.51
|Garcia, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.77
|Loup
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|5.00
|Arano
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.06
|Neshek, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.73
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 12-7
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|101
|2.89
|Diekman
|1-3
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|26
|3.95
|Ziegler
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.47
|McFarland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored—Arano 2-2, Ziegler 2-1.
Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T—3:08. A—22,382 (48,519).
