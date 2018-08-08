Pivetta, Williams lead Phillies past Diamondbacks 5-2

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera turns the double play while avoiding Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4), on a ball hit by Nick Ahmed during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b411010.259
Hoskins lf210030.260
Williams rf522101.260
Santana 1b410011.218
Cabrera ss302210.274
Herrera cf400000.274
Franco 3b400000.275
Alfaro c401102.254
Pivetta p100011.129
a-Quinn ph100000.300
Garcia p000000---
b-Knapp ph100000.224
Loup p000000---
Arano p000000---
Neshek p000000---
Totals3356475
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peralta lf412002.300
Goldschmidt 1b402100.276
Pollock cf301111.284
Escobar 3b401000.280
McFarland p000000.000
Souza Jr. rf401001.252
Marte 2b401000.257
Ahmed ss400000.241
Mathis c311002.211
Greinke p200000.255
Diekman p000000---
Ziegler p000000---
c-Descalso ph-3b100001.260
Totals3329217
Philadelphia001000040—561
Arizona000000020—292

a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Ziegler in the 8th.

E—Franco (9), Souza Jr. (1), Diekman (3). LOB—Philadelphia 8, Arizona 5. 2B—Cabrera (25), Goldschmidt (22). HR—Williams (16), off Greinke. RBIs—Williams (44), Cabrera 2 (64), Alfaro (27), Goldschmidt (61), Pollock (45).

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Herrera 2, Knapp); Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP—Philadelphia 2 for 9; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up—Souza Jr.. GIDP—Escobar, Souza Jr., Ahmed 2.

DP—Philadelphia 4 (Cabrera, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana), (Santana, Cabrera, Garcia), (Hernandez, Cabrera, Santana).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, W, 7-9650016964.51
Garcia, H, 12110000133.77
Loup1-322201135.00
Arano2-31000062.06
Neshek, S, 2-210000050.73
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, L, 12-77311441012.89
Diekman1-324220263.95
Ziegler2-310000144.47
McFarland100011141.80

Inherited runners-scored—Arano 2-2, Ziegler 2-1.

Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T—3:08. A—22,382 (48,519).

