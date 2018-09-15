Phils beat Marlins again, 5-4, remain on periphery of race

Philadelphia Phillies' Cesar Hernandez watches his three-run home run off Miami Marlins' Drew Rucinski during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

 The Associated Press
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Riddle ss402301.236
Anderson 3b400002.270
Realmuto c400002.282
Castro 2b400002.280
Dietrich 1b411002.266
Brinson cf400001.199
Dean lf411100.213
Sierra rf412001.174
J.Garcia p000000.000
a-O'Brien ph010010.222
Graves p000000.000
d-Bostick ph100001.200
Wittgren p000000---
Rucinski p000000.000
Kinley p000000---
g-Ortega ph100000.246
Barraclough p000000---
Steckenrider p000000---
Totals34464112
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b411300.257
Hoskins 1b400002.251
Florimon ss000000.234
Bautista rf400002.198
W.Ramos c311010.315
Santana 3b-1b310010.232
Altherr lf300012.182
Quinn cf300002.333
Kingery ss000000.227
b-Cabrera ph-ss-3b311002.265
Velasquez p000000.189
c-Bour ph101200.230
Arano p000000---
Davis p000000.000
L.Garcia p000000---
e-Herrera ph010000.257
E.Ramos p000000---
f-Crawford ph100000.218
Neris p000000.000
Hunter p000000.000
Neshek p000000---
Totals29545310
Miami040000000—461
Philadelphia02003000x—542

a-walked for J.Garcia in the 2nd. b-struck out for Kingery in the 2nd. c-singled for Velasquez in the 2nd. d-struck out for Graves in the 4th. e-hit by pitch for L.Garcia in the 5th. f-flied out for E.Ramos in the 6th. g-popped out for Kinley in the 7th.

E—Dean (1), Hernandez (10), Florimon (2). LOB—Miami 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B—Riddle 2 (10), Dietrich (25), Cabrera (36). HR—Hernandez (12), off Rucinski. RBIs—Riddle 3 (36), Dean (10), Hernandez 3 (52), Bour 2 (58). CS—Riddle (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Miami 2 (Anderson, Bostick); Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Altherr). RISP—Miami 2 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

GIDP—Dean.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Florimon, Hernandez, Santana).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
J.Garcia100000124.97
Graves212023444.75
Wittgren100001112.79
Rucinski, L, 4-2133312284.85
Kinley1000021212.15
Barraclough100002124.33
Steckenrider100000154.11
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez244414464.50
Arano100001162.45
Davis11-310002263.48
L.Garcia, W, 3-12-300001114.43
E.Ramos, H, 11100002172.04
Neris, H, 2110002125.06
Hunter, H, 24100000113.51
Neshek, S, 5-6100000111.23

HBP—Rucinski (Herrera). WP—E.Ramos.

Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T—2:48. A—24,695 (43,647).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.