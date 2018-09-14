MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Riddle ss402011.232
Rojas 3b300001.248
c-Rivera ph-3b200001.178
Realmuto c311101.284
d-Wallach ph-c100000.108
Castro 2b300000.282
O'Brien 1b101000.222
Dietrich 1b-2b300000.266
Brinson cf300000.201
Wittgren p000000---
e-Holaday ph-p100000.204
Dean lf412000.211
Ortega rf301011.248
Chen p101000.162
a-Bostick ph100000.222
Guerrero p000000---
Guerra p000000---
b-Sierra ph-cf201000.162
Totals3529125
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b512001.257
Florimon 2b000000.234
Hoskins 1b522200.253
Bautista rf332121.201
Ramos c301111.314
Knapp c100000.212
Santana 3b333010.233
Walding 3b111200.067
Altherr lf534500.185
Kingery ss501001.227
Eflin p300003.098
Anderson p200000.000
Quinn cf412301.345
Totals4014181448
Miami000001100—290
Philadelphia03023303x—14181

a-grounded out for Chen in the 5th. b-singled for Guerra in the 7th. c-flied out for Rojas in the 7th. d-popped out for Realmuto in the 7th. e-popped out for Wittgren in the 8th.

E—Kingery (11). LOB—Miami 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B—Dean (4), O'Brien (2), Hoskins (33), Bautista 2 (17). HR—Realmuto (21), off Eflin; Altherr (7), off Chen; Quinn (2), off Chen; Altherr (8), off Guerrero; Hoskins (31), off Guerra; Walding (1), off Holaday. RBIs—Realmuto (71), Hoskins 2 (91), Bautista (45), Ramos (67), Altherr 5 (38), Quinn 3 (10), Walding 2 (2). CS—Bautista (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Miami 5 (Riddle, Realmuto, Ortega, Wallach 2); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Altherr). RISP—Miami 2 for 11; Philadelphia 5 for 10.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Chen, L, 6-11475524794.93
Guerrero113322265.83
Guerra153301236.03
Wittgren110001202.89
Holaday1433002313.50
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 10-761-351114834.26
Anderson22-341111465.19

HBP—Anderson (Dietrich).

Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.

T—2:54. A—21,671 (43,647).

