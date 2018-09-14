|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|c-Rivera ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|d-Wallach ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.108
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|O'Brien 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Dietrich 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Holaday ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Dean lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Ortega rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Chen p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|a-Bostick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Sierra ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|1
|2
|5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Florimon 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Bautista rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.201
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.314
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Santana 3b
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Walding 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.067
|Altherr lf
|5
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.185
|Kingery ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Eflin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.098
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.345
|Totals
|40
|14
|18
|14
|4
|8
|Miami
|000
|001
|100—
|2
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|030
|233
|03x—14
|18
|1
a-grounded out for Chen in the 5th. b-singled for Guerra in the 7th. c-flied out for Rojas in the 7th. d-popped out for Realmuto in the 7th. e-popped out for Wittgren in the 8th.
E—Kingery (11). LOB—Miami 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B—Dean (4), O'Brien (2), Hoskins (33), Bautista 2 (17). HR—Realmuto (21), off Eflin; Altherr (7), off Chen; Quinn (2), off Chen; Altherr (8), off Guerrero; Hoskins (31), off Guerra; Walding (1), off Holaday. RBIs—Realmuto (71), Hoskins 2 (91), Bautista (45), Ramos (67), Altherr 5 (38), Quinn 3 (10), Walding 2 (2). CS—Bautista (3).
Runners left in scoring position—Miami 5 (Riddle, Realmuto, Ortega, Wallach 2); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Altherr). RISP—Miami 2 for 11; Philadelphia 5 for 10.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chen, L, 6-11
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|79
|4.93
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|26
|5.83
|Guerra
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|23
|6.03
|Wittgren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.89
|Holaday
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|13.50
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 10-7
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|83
|4.26
|Anderson
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|46
|5.19
HBP—Anderson (Dietrich).
Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.
T—2:54. A—21,671 (43,647).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.