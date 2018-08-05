Marlins Phillies Baseball
Buy Now

Philadelphia Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera catches a fly ball by Miami Marlins' Magneuris Sierra during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

 Laurence Kesterson
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dietrich lf512200.280
Anderson rf503001.288
Castro 2b400012.287
Bour 1b411101.225
Prado 3b401001.234
Rojas ss400000.255
Sierra cf300000.222
Conley p000000---
Guerrero p000000---
a-Riddle ph100000.220
Steckenrider p000000---
Holaday c401001.175
Straily p100010.167
Galloway cf211001.333
Totals3739327
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b210021.261
Hoskins lf400000.264
Williams rf321011.262
Santana 1b210021.220
Cabrera ss411201.271
Kingery ss000000.227
Herrera cf201210.276
Dominguez p000000.000
Neshek p000000---
b-Knapp ph100001.227
Hunter p000000---
Franco 3b402101.276
Alfaro c301001.257
Nola p200002.075
Quinn cf100000.333
Totals2856569
Miami000000300—390
Philadelphia00000302x—561

a-grounded out for Guerrero in the 8th. b-struck out for Neshek in the 8th.

E—Nola (1). LOB—Miami 9, Philadelphia 6. HR—Dietrich (14), off Nola; Bour (19), off Dominguez; Cabrera (20), off Steckenrider. RBIs—Dietrich 2 (38), Bour (53), Cabrera 2 (62), Herrera 2 (60), Franco (57).

Runners left in scoring position—Miami 4 (Castro 2, Prado, Holaday); Philadelphia 1 (Alfaro). RISP—Miami 0 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

Runners moved up—Bour, Anderson. GIDP—Cabrera.

DP—Miami 2 (Holaday, Bour), (Castro, Rojas, Bour).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Straily51-3122571034.35
Conley2-321110183.45
Guerrero100000204.19
Steckenrider, L, 3-2132202223.49
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola672222912.37
Dominguez, BS, 2-14111103132.02
Neshek, W, 1-0100001130.79
Hunter, S, 2-411000184.17

Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Conley 2-2. HBP—Straily (Alfaro).

Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Sean Barber.

T—3:15. A—42,343 (43,647).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.