|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Anderson rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Prado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Riddle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Holaday c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Straily p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Galloway cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Williams rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.220
|Cabrera ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Kingery ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.276
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.075
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|6
|9
|Miami
|000
|000
|300—3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|02x—5
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Guerrero in the 8th. b-struck out for Neshek in the 8th.
E—Nola (1). LOB—Miami 9, Philadelphia 6. HR—Dietrich (14), off Nola; Bour (19), off Dominguez; Cabrera (20), off Steckenrider. RBIs—Dietrich 2 (38), Bour (53), Cabrera 2 (62), Herrera 2 (60), Franco (57).
Runners left in scoring position—Miami 4 (Castro 2, Prado, Holaday); Philadelphia 1 (Alfaro). RISP—Miami 0 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 4.
Runners moved up—Bour, Anderson. GIDP—Cabrera.
DP—Miami 2 (Holaday, Bour), (Castro, Rojas, Bour).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily
|5
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|103
|4.35
|Conley
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|3.45
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.19
|Steckenrider, L, 3-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|3.49
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|2
|91
|2.37
|Dominguez, BS, 2-14
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|2.02
|Neshek, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.79
|Hunter, S, 2-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.17
Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Conley 2-2. HBP—Straily (Alfaro).
Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Sean Barber.
T—3:15. A—42,343 (43,647).
