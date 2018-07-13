|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Hoskins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Plouffe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Herrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Altherr cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.176
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|12
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Bour 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Prado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Cooper lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Maybin cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Chen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|a-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|26
|0
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|001—2
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
a-doubled for Chen in the 6th. b-flied out for Arrieta in the 8th. c-struck out for Guerra in the 8th. d-singled, out at 2nd for Arano in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 3. 2B_Altherr (8), Dietrich (18). HR_Franco (13), off Ziegler. RBIs_Franco (46), Altherr (33).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Santana, Arrieta 2); Miami 1 (Castro). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 1.
GIDP_Prado 2.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana), (Franco, Hernandez, Santana).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 7-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|95
|3.23
|Arano, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.38
|Neshek, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chen, L, 2-7
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|90
|5.75
|Guerra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|38
|2.08
|Ziegler
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.50
WP_Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:34. A_8,090 (36,742).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.