Altherr, Arrieta help Phillies past Marlins, 2-0

Miami Marlins' Cameron Maybin is picked off at first base as Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana makes the tag during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b301011.270
Hoskins lf300011.252
Plouffe rf300002.250
Herrera cf100001.276
Santana 1b401000.214
Kingery ss411001.233
Alfaro c401002.253
Franco 3b411100.272
Altherr cf-rf402102.176
Arrieta p200002.167
b-Williams ph100000.251
Arano p000000---
d-Knapp ph101000.232
Neshek p000000---
Totals34282212
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Castro 2b400000.293
Anderson rf400000.285
Realmuto c400001.312
Bour 1b101020.238
Prado 3b300000.217
Cooper lf300001.222
Riddle ss300001.266
Maybin cf101020.235
Chen p100000.136
a-Dietrich ph101000.288
Guerra p000000---
c-Rojas ph100001.256
Ziegler p000000---
Totals2603044
Philadelphia010000001—280
Miami000000000—030

a-doubled for Chen in the 6th. b-flied out for Arrieta in the 8th. c-struck out for Guerra in the 8th. d-singled, out at 2nd for Arano in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 3. 2B_Altherr (8), Dietrich (18). HR_Franco (13), off Ziegler. RBIs_Franco (46), Altherr (33).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Santana, Arrieta 2); Miami 1 (Castro). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 1.

GIDP_Prado 2.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana), (Franco, Hernandez, Santana).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Arrieta, W, 7-6730033953.23
Arano, H, 5100011202.38
Neshek, S, 1-1100000130.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Chen, L, 2-7651118905.75
Guerra200014382.08
Ziegler131100114.50

WP_Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:34. A_8,090 (36,742).

