Velasquez leads Phillies past Marlins 5-1

Philadelphia Phillies' Maikel Franco reacts after fouling a ball off his foot during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

 The Associated Press
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Castro 2b401001.287
Guerra p000000---
Anderson rf302110.286
Realmuto c400001.304
Bour 1b300000.225
Prado 3b400002.234
Dietrich lf401002.279
Rojas ss-2b401001.257
Sierra cf311001.276
Richards p100001.100
a-Rivera ph100000.198
Guerrero p000000---
Hernandez p000000.000
Conley p000000---
c-Riddle ph-ss100001.225
Totals32161110
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b310021.260
Hoskins lf402101.268
Neshek p000000---
Dominguez p100001.000
Herrera cf400002.275
Santana 1b300011.215
Franco 3b411001.277
Williams rf412001.261
Alfaro c312111.257
Kingery ss300011.227
Velasquez p211000.206
Loup p000000---
Arano p000000---
b-Cabrera ph100000.269
Quinn lf101200.385
Totals33594510
Miami000000010—161
Philadelphia00100013x—590

a-grounded out for Richards in the 6th. b-popped out for Arano in the 7th. c-struck out for Conley in the 8th.

E—Riddle (2). LOB—Miami 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B—Anderson (25), Dietrich (20), Hoskins (28), Velasquez (1), Quinn (2). RBIs—Anderson (52), Hoskins (72), Alfaro (25), Quinn 2 (2). CS—Rojas (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Miami 3 (Realmuto, Dietrich, Rojas); Philadelphia 4 (Herrera, Kingery, Velasquez, Dominguez). RISP—Miami 1 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

Runners moved up—Realmuto, Hernandez. GIDP—Franco.

DP—Miami 1 (Rojas, Bour).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Richards, L, 3-65411271013.92
Guerrero110011164.29
Hernandez2-311111135.77
Conley1-30000033.23
Guerra133011236.75
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, W, 8-861-320017853.80
Loup00000024.54
Arano, H, 82-30000172.18
Neshek, H, 32-331101210.87
Dominguez, S, 12-1311-310001231.85

Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Conley 2-1, Loup 1-0, Arano 2-0, Dominguez 2-0. HBP—Loup (Bour). WP—Conley. PB—Realmuto (6).

Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T—3:10. A—33,737 (43,647).

