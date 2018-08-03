|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Prado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Dietrich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Rojas ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Sierra cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Richards p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|a-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Riddle ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|10
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Dominguez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Velasquez p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Quinn lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.385
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|5
|10
|Miami
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|13x—5
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Richards in the 6th. b-popped out for Arano in the 7th. c-struck out for Conley in the 8th.
E—Riddle (2). LOB—Miami 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B—Anderson (25), Dietrich (20), Hoskins (28), Velasquez (1), Quinn (2). RBIs—Anderson (52), Hoskins (72), Alfaro (25), Quinn 2 (2). CS—Rojas (2).
Runners left in scoring position—Miami 3 (Realmuto, Dietrich, Rojas); Philadelphia 4 (Herrera, Kingery, Velasquez, Dominguez). RISP—Miami 1 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 9.
Runners moved up—Realmuto, Hernandez. GIDP—Franco.
DP—Miami 1 (Rojas, Bour).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 3-6
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|101
|3.92
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.29
|Hernandez
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|5.77
|Conley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.23
|Guerra
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|23
|6.75
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 8-8
|6
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|85
|3.80
|Loup
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.54
|Arano, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.18
|Neshek, H, 3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|0.87
|Dominguez, S, 12-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.85
Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Conley 2-1, Loup 1-0, Arano 2-0, Dominguez 2-0. HBP—Loup (Bour). WP—Conley. PB—Realmuto (6).
Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T—3:10. A—33,737 (43,647).
