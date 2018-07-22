Phillies split doubleheader with Padres, open 1-game NL East

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins (17) hits a three-run home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Phil Maton during the seventh inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Philadelphia.Padres catcher A.J. Ellis, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 The Associated Press
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Jankowski cf400001.258
Spangenberg 3b400001.232
Hosmer 1b400001.245
Renfroe lf300002.245
Pirela 2b201000.261
Galvis ss200010.238
Reyes rf300000.223
Ellis c301002.286
Perdomo p200001.286
Maton p000000---
b-Asuaje ph100000.235
Hughes p000000---
Totals2802018
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Santana 1b311110.209
Hoskins lf411301.252
Herrera cf411101.280
Williams rf403000.252
Valentin 2b301011.182
Walding 3b300011.000
Kingery ss411001.237
Alfaro c310002.252
Velasquez p200001.200
a-Hernandez ph100000.271
Neshek p000000---
c-Knapp ph100001.241
Morgan p000000---
Dominguez p000000---
Totals3258539
San Diego000000000—020
Philadelphia00010040x—581

a-popped out for Velasquez in the 7th. b-popped out for Maton in the 8th. c-struck out for Neshek in the 8th.

E—Valentin (1). LOB—San Diego 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B—Williams (8). HR—Herrera (17), off Perdomo; Hoskins (16), off Maton. RBIs—Santana (57), Hoskins 3 (61), Herrera (55).

Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Philadelphia 4 (Valentin 2, Knapp 2). RISP—San Diego 0 for 2; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

GIDP—Galvis.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Valentin, Kingery, Santana).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Perdomo, L, 1-561-353315996.99
Maton2-322201172.96
Hughes110023226.41
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, W, 6-8720017874.09
Neshek100001110.00
Knapp00000000.00
Morgan2-30000044.78
Dominguez1-30000031.59

Inherited runners-scored—Maton 2-2. HBP—Velasquez (Pirela), Perdomo (Alfaro).

Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, James Hoye.

T—2:41. A—25,054 (43,647).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.