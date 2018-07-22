|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Spangenberg 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Renfroe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Pirela 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Galvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Ellis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Perdomo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Asuaje ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.209
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Valentin 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Walding 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|3
|9
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|40x—5
|8
|1
a-popped out for Velasquez in the 7th. b-popped out for Maton in the 8th. c-struck out for Neshek in the 8th.
E—Valentin (1). LOB—San Diego 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B—Williams (8). HR—Herrera (17), off Perdomo; Hoskins (16), off Maton. RBIs—Santana (57), Hoskins 3 (61), Herrera (55).
Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Philadelphia 4 (Valentin 2, Knapp 2). RISP—San Diego 0 for 2; Philadelphia 2 for 7.
GIDP—Galvis.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Valentin, Kingery, Santana).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perdomo, L, 1-5
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|99
|6.99
|Maton
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|2.96
|Hughes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|22
|6.41
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 6-8
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|87
|4.09
|Neshek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Knapp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morgan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.78
|Dominguez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored—Maton 2-2. HBP—Velasquez (Pirela), Perdomo (Alfaro).
Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, James Hoye.
T—2:41. A—25,054 (43,647).
