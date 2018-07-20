|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|b-Renfroe ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|Myers lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Villanueva 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Margot cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Ellis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Richard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|a-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|d-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Brewer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|5
|10
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Hoskins lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.209
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Altherr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Plouffe ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|f-Knapp ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Arrieta p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Williams rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|34
|11
|12
|10
|4
|8
|San Diego
|400
|100
|000—
|5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|160
|000
|04x—11
|12
|2
a-struck out for Richard in the 4th. b-walked for Jankowski in the 4th. c-singled for Davis in the 5th. d-singled for Erlin in the 6th. e-popped out for Maton in the 8th. f-singled for Neshek in the 8th.
E—Hedges (6), Alfaro (8), Arrieta (2). LOB—San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B—Asuaje (6), Galvis (17), Hernandez (13). HR—Santana (15), off Richard. RBIs—Asuaje (18), Myers (21), Galvis 2 (35), Hernandez 2 (33), Hoskins (57), Herrera 2 (54), Santana 4 (56), Kingery (28). SB—Myers (5), Margot 2 (9). CS—Kingery (3).
Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 4 (Myers 3, Renfroe); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Franco). RISP—San Diego 4 for 12; Philadelphia 5 for 11.
Runners moved up—Villanueva, Herrera, Santana 2. LIDP—Hosmer.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Santana).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard, L, 7-9
|3
|4
|7
|7
|4
|3
|60
|4.82
|Erlin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.70
|Maton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.28
|Stock
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|21
|12.27
|Brewer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|82
|3.47
|Davis, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
|3.46
|Arano, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|2.50
|Hunter, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.50
|Neshek, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored—Brewer 1-0, Davis 2-0. WP—Arrieta, Stock.
Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, James Hoye.
T—3:15. A—30,034 (43,647).
