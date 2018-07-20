Santana leads Phillies to comeback win over Padres

Philadelphia Phillies' Jake Arrieta, right, celebrates with Cesar Hernandez after they scored on a single by Odubel Herrera during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Friday, July 20, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 The Associated Press
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Jankowski rf110010.259
b-Renfroe ph-rf200010.239
Asuaje 2b411110.230
Myers lf-cf512102.287
Hosmer 1b500001.245
Villanueva 3b400002.229
Margot cf221021.245
Ellis lf000000.284
Galvis ss403201.234
Hedges c401001.233
Richard p100001.118
a-Lopez ph100001.176
Erlin p000000.167
d-Reyes ph101000.230
Maton p000000---
e-Pirela ph100000.260
Stock p000000---
Brewer p000000---
Totals35594510
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b422211.273
Hoskins lf310120.250
Herrera cf412201.278
Santana 1b411401.209
Franco 3b411001.269
Altherr rf200001.172
Davis p000000.000
c-Plouffe ph101000.400
Arano p000000---
Hunter p000000---
Neshek p000000---
f-Knapp ph111000.240
Morgan p000000---
Kingery ss412101.240
Alfaro c311011.255
Arrieta p110000.161
Williams rf311001.246
Totals3411121048
San Diego400100000—591
Philadelphia16000004x—11122

a-struck out for Richard in the 4th. b-walked for Jankowski in the 4th. c-singled for Davis in the 5th. d-singled for Erlin in the 6th. e-popped out for Maton in the 8th. f-singled for Neshek in the 8th.

E—Hedges (6), Alfaro (8), Arrieta (2). LOB—San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B—Asuaje (6), Galvis (17), Hernandez (13). HR—Santana (15), off Richard. RBIs—Asuaje (18), Myers (21), Galvis 2 (35), Hernandez 2 (33), Hoskins (57), Herrera 2 (54), Santana 4 (56), Kingery (28). SB—Myers (5), Margot 2 (9). CS—Kingery (3).

Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 4 (Myers 3, Renfroe); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Franco). RISP—San Diego 4 for 12; Philadelphia 5 for 11.

Runners moved up—Villanueva, Herrera, Santana 2. LIDP—Hosmer.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Santana).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Richard, L, 7-9347743604.82
Erlin220001243.70
Maton200003252.28
Stock2-3644012112.27
Brewer1-30000050.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Arrieta31-365432823.47
Davis, W, 1-012-310013353.46
Arano, H, 6110011302.50
Hunter, H, 19100002114.50
Neshek, H, 1110001100.00
Morgan100001124.91

Inherited runners-scored—Brewer 1-0, Davis 2-0. WP—Arrieta, Stock.

Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, James Hoye.

T—3:15. A—30,034 (43,647).

