|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Hoskins lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Franco 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|Quinn cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Kingery ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|6
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Swihart c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Martinez rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|a-Betts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Holt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|9
|Philadelphia
|010
|100
|001—3
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
a-popped out for Nunez in the 9th.
E_Arrieta (3). LOB_Philadelphia 13, Boston 7. 2B_Hoskins (27), Quinn (1), Alfaro (15), Martinez (25), Bogaerts (31), Bradley Jr. (19). RBIs_Santana (63), Alfaro (24), Kingery (30), Bogaerts (65). SB_Benintendi (19). CS_Quinn (2), Benintendi (2). SF_Kingery.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hernandez 3, Cabrera, Franco, Quinn, Kingery); Boston 5 (Moreland, Kinsler, Nunez, Holt 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Boston 0 for 13.
Runners moved up_Swihart, Bogaerts.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 9-6
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|94
|3.32
|Hunter, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.38
|Dominguez, S, 11-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|1.91
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz, L, 1-5
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|95
|6.56
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.47
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|3.57
|Barnes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|2.30
|Velazquez
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|2.57
HBP_Arrieta (Martinez), Pomeranz 2 (Alfaro,Williams), Dominguez (Bogaerts). WP_Arrieta.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:13. A_37,816 (37,731).
