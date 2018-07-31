Arrieta helps Phillies end slide with 3-1 win over Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez, right, is congratulated by catcher Jorge Alfaro after earning the save after a 3-1 win in a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b400011.265
Hoskins lf311021.263
Santana 1b502101.214
Cabrera dh501001.272
Williams rf400001.257
Franco 3b322021.278
Quinn cf503000.364
Alfaro c301101.255
Kingery ss200111.228
Totals34310368
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf401001.296
Swihart c411000.234
Moreland 1b400001.264
Martinez rf201011.323
Bogaerts ss301100.275
Kinsler 2b401002.240
Nunez 3b300001.259
a-Betts ph100000.338
Holt dh400001.273
Bradley Jr. cf301002.215
Totals3216119
Philadelphia010100001—3101
Boston000001000—160

a-popped out for Nunez in the 9th.

E_Arrieta (3). LOB_Philadelphia 13, Boston 7. 2B_Hoskins (27), Quinn (1), Alfaro (15), Martinez (25), Bogaerts (31), Bradley Jr. (19). RBIs_Santana (63), Alfaro (24), Kingery (30), Bogaerts (65). SB_Benintendi (19). CS_Quinn (2), Benintendi (2). SF_Kingery.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hernandez 3, Cabrera, Franco, Quinn, Kingery); Boston 5 (Moreland, Kinsler, Nunez, Holt 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Boston 0 for 13.

Runners moved up_Swihart, Bogaerts.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Arrieta, W, 9-6761107943.32
Hunter, H, 2110000084.38
Dominguez, S, 11-12100012201.91
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pomeranz, L, 1-5542243956.56
Kelly110000144.47
Hembree100012143.57
Barnes120013252.30
Velazquez131100202.57

HBP_Arrieta (Martinez), Pomeranz 2 (Alfaro,Williams), Dominguez (Bogaerts). WP_Arrieta.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:13. A_37,816 (37,731).

