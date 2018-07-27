Williams homers, bullpen shines in Reds' win over Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera hits a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b402111.269
Hoskins lf512102.262
O.Herrera cf411200.275
Santana 1b200021.213
Franco 3b400001.269
N.Williams rf400001.257
Kingery ss411002.236
Alfaro c311002.259
c-Knapp ph100000.234
Pivetta p100000.138
a-Quinn ph100000.000
Thompson p000000.000
d-Valentin ph100000.177
Totals34474310
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peraza ss311011.290
Gennett 2b301111.317
Iglesias p100000.000
Votto 1b200021.282
Suarez 3b411101.305
Barnhart c321011.250
Duvall lf311012.204
M.Williams rf311301.250
DeSclafani p200002.190
Garrett p000000.000
Hernandez p000000.000
b-D.Herrera ph000010.154
Hughes p000000---
Dixon 2b100001.184
Hamilton cf301102.222
Totals28676713
Philadelphia002010001—470
Cincinnati01130001x—671

a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Hernandez in the 7th. c-out on fielder's choice for Alfaro in the 9th. d-popped out for Thompson in the 9th.

E—Peraza (12). LOB—Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B—Peraza (18), Duvall (19). HR—O.Herrera (19), off DeSclafani; Suarez (24), off Pivetta; M.Williams (1), off Pivetta. RBIs—Hernandez (35), Hoskins (68), O.Herrera 2 (58), Gennett (64), Suarez (79), M.Williams 3 (3), Hamilton (20). SF—Hamilton. S—Pivetta, Peraza, M.Williams.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Santana 2, Franco); Cincinnati 5 (Suarez 3, Iglesias 2). RISP—Philadelphia 3 for 8; Cincinnati 2 for 7.

Runners moved up—O.Herrera. GIDP—Votto.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Santana, Franco).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 6-96655212984.85
Thompson211151535.06
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
DeSclafani41-353327875.47
Garrett1-30000053.73
Hernandez, W, 4-021-300002241.83
Hughes, H, 112-300011161.51
Iglesias, S, 20-2311-321000252.14

Inherited runners-scored—Garrett 2-0, Hernandez 2-0, Iglesias 1-0. WP—Pivetta.

Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Chris Guccione.

T—3:10. A—24,776 (42,319).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.