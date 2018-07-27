|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Hoskins lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|O.Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|N.Williams rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|c-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|a-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Valentin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|3
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.317
|Iglesias p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Barnhart c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|M.Williams rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-D.Herrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Dixon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|28
|6
|7
|6
|7
|13
|Philadelphia
|002
|010
|001—4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|011
|300
|01x—6
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Hernandez in the 7th. c-out on fielder's choice for Alfaro in the 9th. d-popped out for Thompson in the 9th.
E—Peraza (12). LOB—Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B—Peraza (18), Duvall (19). HR—O.Herrera (19), off DeSclafani; Suarez (24), off Pivetta; M.Williams (1), off Pivetta. RBIs—Hernandez (35), Hoskins (68), O.Herrera 2 (58), Gennett (64), Suarez (79), M.Williams 3 (3), Hamilton (20). SF—Hamilton. S—Pivetta, Peraza, M.Williams.
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Santana 2, Franco); Cincinnati 5 (Suarez 3, Iglesias 2). RISP—Philadelphia 3 for 8; Cincinnati 2 for 7.
Runners moved up—O.Herrera. GIDP—Votto.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Santana, Franco).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 6-9
|6
|6
|5
|5
|2
|12
|98
|4.85
|Thompson
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|53
|5.06
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|87
|5.47
|Garrett
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.73
|Hernandez, W, 4-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|1.83
|Hughes, H, 11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.51
|Iglesias, S, 20-23
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|25
|2.14
Inherited runners-scored—Garrett 2-0, Hernandez 2-0, Iglesias 1-0. WP—Pivetta.
Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Chris Guccione.
T—3:10. A—24,776 (42,319).
