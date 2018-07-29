PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Santana 1b401002.212
Cabrera 2b400002.272
Garcia p000000---
Thompson p000000.000
Herrera cf402001.275
Hoskins lf300011.260
N.Williams rf402002.261
Franco 3b402000.273
Kingery ss400001.233
Alfaro c200001.257
b-Knapp ph-c200002.228
Eflin p200002.154
Arano p000000---
c-Hernandez ph-2b101000.271
Totals34080114
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peraza ss400000.290
Gennett 2b412200.319
Votto 1b402000.289
Suarez 3b400003.298
M.Williams cf-rf412001.333
Duvall lf401001.205
Ervin rf211101.274
Hernandez p000000.000
d-Dixon ph100001.179
Peralta p000000.000
Iglesias p000000.000
Casali c211120.288
Castillo p100000.128
a-Hamilton ph-cf201000.227
Totals32410427
Philadelphia000000000—081
Cincinnati00300100x—4100

a-singled for Castillo in the 7th. b-struck out for Alfaro in the 8th. c-doubled for Arano in the 8th. d-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th.

E—Franco (8). LOB—Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B—Hernandez (14), Ervin (4), Casali (4). HR—Gennett (17), off Eflin. RBIs—Gennett 2 (67), Ervin (8), Casali (5). SB—Gennett (3), M.Williams (1). SF—Ervin. S—Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 5 (Cabrera, Hoskins, N.Williams, Knapp 2); Cincinnati 4 (Suarez 2, Castillo, Hamilton). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 7; Cincinnati 2 for 9.

GIDP—Franco, Casali.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Cabrera, Santana); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Gennett, Votto).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, L, 7-351-374414803.64
Arano12-320001162.21
Garcia2-310012174.03
Thompson1-30000034.96
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 6-87400191024.98
Hernandez110003121.79
Peralta1-320000135.81
Iglesias, S, 21-242-310002182.11

Inherited runners-scored—Arano 1-0, Thompson 2-0, Iglesias 2-0. WP—Castillo 2.

Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Alan Porter.

T—2:48. A—21,649 (42,319).

