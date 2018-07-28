|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|O.Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Cabrera ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|N.Williams rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kingery ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|2
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Gennett 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.287
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|M.Williams rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.252
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Harvey p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|a-D.Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.034
|b-Ervin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hamilton cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|31
|6
|11
|6
|6
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|000—2
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|102
|02x—6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Harvey in the 5th. b-flied out for Romano in the 7th.
LOB—Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 11. 2B—Franco (14), Peraza 2 (20), Gennett (23), Barnhart (14), Hamilton (8). HR—Hoskins (21), off Harvey. RBIs—Hoskins 2 (70), Gennett (65), Votto 2 (52), Suarez (80), Barnhart (34), Hamilton (21). S—Peraza, M.Williams, Harvey.
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez); Cincinnati 7 (Peraza, Gennett, Suarez, M.Williams, Hamilton, D.Herrera 2). RISP—Philadelphia 0 for 4; Cincinnati 5 for 18.
Runners moved up—Knapp, Suarez. GIDP—Hoskins, Franco, Suarez.
DP—Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana); Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, Gennett, Votto), (Peraza, Gennett, Votto).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|5
|6
|2
|2
|5
|4
|94
|4.02
|Hunter, L, 2-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
|Rios
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.72
|Davis
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|3.44
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|92
|5.13
|Peralta, W, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.87
|Romano, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.04
|Garrett, H, 19
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.71
|Hughes, S, 7-9
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.46
Inherited runners-scored—Romano 1-0, Hughes 2-0. HBP—Harvey (Hernandez), Hunter (Gennett), Garrett (Knapp). WP—Rios.
Umpires—Home, Alan Porter; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Miller.
T—3:14. A—35,249 (42,319).
