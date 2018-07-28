Reds make it 2 straight over Phillies with 6-2 win

Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton slides safely into second on a double hit off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Tommy Hunter in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b311010.269
Hoskins lf411201.262
O.Herrera cf300012.273
Santana 1b400000.211
Cabrera ss-3b400001.274
N.Williams rf301001.257
Franco 3b301000.270
Rios p000000.000
Davis p000000.000
Velasquez p200001.188
Hunter p000000---
Kingery ss100001.236
Knapp c200000.231
Totals2924227
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peraza ss312010.293
Gennett 2b421101.317
Votto 1b403211.287
Suarez 3b400110.301
M.Williams rf411000.250
Barnhart c201120.252
Duvall lf311012.205
Harvey p100000.059
a-D.Herrera ph100001.143
Peralta p000000.000
Romano p000000.034
b-Ervin ph100000.267
Garrett p000000.000
Hughes p000000---
Hamilton cf412100.225
Totals31611665
Philadelphia000200000—240
Cincinnati01010202x—6110

a-struck out for Harvey in the 5th. b-flied out for Romano in the 7th.

LOB—Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 11. 2B—Franco (14), Peraza 2 (20), Gennett (23), Barnhart (14), Hamilton (8). HR—Hoskins (21), off Harvey. RBIs—Hoskins 2 (70), Gennett (65), Votto 2 (52), Suarez (80), Barnhart (34), Hamilton (21). S—Peraza, M.Williams, Harvey.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez); Cincinnati 7 (Peraza, Gennett, Suarez, M.Williams, Hamilton, D.Herrera 2). RISP—Philadelphia 0 for 4; Cincinnati 5 for 18.

Runners moved up—Knapp, Suarez. GIDP—Hoskins, Franco, Suarez.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana); Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, Gennett, Votto), (Peraza, Gennett, Votto).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez562254944.02
Hunter, L, 2-1122200124.66
Rios100011174.72
Davis132200213.44
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Harvey522225925.13
Peralta, W, 2-211-310001235.87
Romano, H, 12-30000065.04
Garrett, H, 191-310001113.71
Hughes, S, 7-912-300000101.46

Inherited runners-scored—Romano 1-0, Hughes 2-0. HBP—Harvey (Hernandez), Hunter (Gennett), Garrett (Knapp). WP—Rios.

Umpires—Home, Alan Porter; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Miller.

T—3:14. A—35,249 (42,319).

