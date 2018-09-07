Brett Kennedy, 24, is a rookie starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres. The 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate from Brigantine was an 11th-round draft pick of the Padres in 2015.
Friday's start: Kennedy gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings in San Diego's 12-6 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati. Kennedy got no decision.
He gave up only one hit but walked four. Facing 10 batters, Kennedy threw 44 pitches, 20 for strikes, and struck out two. He got three groundouts and no flyouts.
Kennedy led 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the second inning when the Reds scored on a passed ball. Kennedy was removed after he walked the next batter to reload the bases, and reliever Matt Strahm gave up a three-run double to the first batter he faced. All three runs were charged to Kennedy.
Next start: Kennedy lines up to possibly start either Wednesday at Seattle or Friday at home against Texas.
Stats: Through six MLB starts, Kennedy is 1-2 with an 6.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings. In 16 starts this year with the triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, Kennedy was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.
