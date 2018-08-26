Brett Kennedy, 24, is a rookie starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres. The 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate from Brigantine was an 11th-round draft pick of the Padres in 2015.
Latest start: Kennedy gave up three runs in five innings and got no decision in a game the Padres lost to the Dodgers 5-4 in 12 innings Saturday night in Los Angeles. The opposing pitcher was Clayton Kershaw, who also got no decision.
Kennedy trailed 3-0 after three batters in the bottom of the first — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer — but settled in nicely after that. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out five. He also hit Justin Turner with a pitch. Facing 23 batters, he threw 92 pitches, 52 for strikes. Kennedy got three groundouts and four flyouts. He went 0 for 1, striking out, with a sacrifice.
Previous start: Pitched five innings in his third major league start Aug. 19, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings for no decision in the Padres' 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He allowed three walks and struck out four.
Next start: It has not been announced, but Kennedy lines up to possibly start Thursday or Friday at home against Colorado.
Stats: Through four MLB starts, Kennedy is 0-2 with an 7.58 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 innings. In 16 starts this year with the triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, Kennedy was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.