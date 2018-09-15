Brett Kennedy's rookie season with the San Diego Padres might already be over due to a knee injury.
The 24-year-old starting pitcher and 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate from Brigantine has not appeared in a game since getting no decision in a Sept. 7 start against Cincinnati.
In a report by AJ Cassavell on MLB.com, Padres manager Andy green said an MRI showed Kennedy had "serious tendinitis" in his left knee.
"We're still trying to work through what the best course of action is for him, but I'd say starting again this year is probably somewhat in jeopardy for him," Green said.
Kennedy pitched only 1 2/3 innings against the Reds, giving up only one hit but walking four and getting charged with four runs in San Diego's 12-6 loss. Entering that game, Kennedy had compiled a 2.81 ERA in his past three starts.
"The ball just wasn't coming out of my hand right," Kennedy said in a report by Jeff Wallner on MLB.com. "It's something I haven't dealt with before. No excuses. My mechanics were just not there. It made it really tough on our bullpen."
Green said Kennedy tried to pitch through the knee issue before he told the team about it.
"You like that. That's a young guy trying to soldier on," Green said. "But, at the same time, if you can't execute for your team, you need to be forthright in that moment. He clearly was having difficulty commanding the strike zone, and that's not something we've ever seen from him."
Through six MLB starts, Kennedy is 1-2 with an 6.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 262/3 innings. In 16 starts this year with the triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, Kennedy was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.
Kennedy was an 11th-round draft pick of the Padres in 2015 after starring at Fordham University in New York.
