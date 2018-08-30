Brett Kennedy, 24, is a rookie starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres. The 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate from Brigantine was an 11th-round draft pick of the Padres in 2015.
Previous start: Kennedy gave up three runs in five innings and got no decision in a game the Padres lost to the Dodgers 5-4 in 12 innings Saturday night in Los Angeles. He allowed five hits and two walks, striking out five.
Next start: Kennedy will make his fifth major league start 10:10 p.m. Friday against the Colorado Rockies.
Stats: Through four MLB starts, Kennedy is 0-2 with an 7.58 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 innings. In 16 starts this year with the triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, Kennedy was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.
— Press staff reports
