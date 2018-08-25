Brett Kennedy, 24, is a rookie starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres. The 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate from Brigantine was an 11th-round draft pick of the Padres in 2015.
Previous start: Pitched five innings in his third major league start Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits for no decision in a 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He allowed three walks and struck out four.
What’s next: Kennedy is scheduled to make his fourth start at 9:10 p.m. Saturday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He will face Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (6-5, 2.40).
Stats: Through three starts, Kennedy is 0-2 with an 8.36 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 innings. In 16 starts this year with the triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, Kennedy was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. He struck out 80 and only walked 23 in 891/3 innings.
Kennedy made the Triple-A All-Star game last month in Columbus, Ohio.
