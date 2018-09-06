Brett Kennedy, 24, is a rookie starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres. The 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate from Brigantine was an 11th-round draft pick of the Padres in 2015.
Previous start: Kennedy pitched six shutout innings to get his first major league win last Friday in a 7-0 victory over the Rockies. Kennedy allowed just four hits and two walks, striking out two. He threw 88 pitches, 55 going for strikes. He didn’t allow an extra-base hit, and only three Colorado baserunners reached second base.
Up next: Kennedy will sixth major league start 6:40 p.m. Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.
Stats: Through five MLB starts, Kennedy is 1-2 with an 5.76 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 25 innings. In 16 starts this year with the triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, Kennedy was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.
