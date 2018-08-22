Brigantine’s Brett Kennedy, 24, is a starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres. He was called up last week to make his major-league debut against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kennedy, a 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate, was an 11th-round draft pick of the Padres in 2015.
Previous game: Kennedy threw five innings in his third major league start Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits for the no-decision in a 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He allowed three walks and struck out four, and also gave up a solo homer in the third inning.
What’s next: Kennedy is scheduled to make his fourth start at 9:10 p.m. Saturday at the Los Angeles Dodgers. He will face Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (6-5, 2.40).
Stats: Through three starts, Kennedy is 0-2 with an 8.36 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 innings with the Padres. With triple-A El Paso this season, Kennedy was 10-0 in 16 starts. He struck out 80 and only walked 23 in 89 1/3 innings.
— Press staff reports
