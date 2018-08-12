Brigantine's Brett Kennedy, 24, is a starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres. He was called up Wednesday for his major-league debut against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kennedy, a 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate was an 11th-round draft pick of the Padres in 2015.
Kennedy threw four innings in his major-league debut, giving up six runs and three home runs. He struck out three and took the loss, which was his first at any level in 2018.
Kennedy was 10-0 in 16 starts for triple-A El Paso this season in 89.1 innings. He struck out 80 and only walked 23.
His next start is 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Kennedy would have faced fellow Cape-Atlantic League alum Mike Trout, but Trout is on the Angels' disabled list.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.