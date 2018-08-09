MILWAUKEE — Nowhere Brett Kennedy pitched this year prepared him for what he faced Wednesday night.
Not in the thin desert air of El Paso and Las Vegas. Not in the thin mountain air of Albuquerque and Reno and Salt Lake City. Not in windy Oklahoma City.
In none of those Pacific Coast League locales where offensive numbers are often ridiculously inflated had the Brigantine native been bombarded the way the Brewers greeted him at the outset of his first major-league game.
Kennedy, a 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate, became the first pitcher in major-league history to allow three consecutive home runs in his first big-league inning, which got the Padres well on the way to an 8-4 defeat.
“We were trying to be aggressive within the strike zone, kind of go after him right away,” said Milwaukee’s Jesus Aguilar, who hit a three-run homer against Kennedy in the first. “He even surprised us because he was throwing a little harder than all the reports said. We knew he had a really good record down below in Triple-A, but it’s a little different up here. We were just trying to be aggressive with everything he threw in the zone.”
According to STATS, Inc., Kennedy is the third pitcher to allow homers to three straight batters in his debut, along with Bill Fulton in 1987 and Tyler Thornburg in 2012.
Kennedy, who turned 24 on Saturday, allowed another run in the second inning before getting through his final two innings surrendering just two more singles. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the top of the fifth having thrown 86 pitches and allowing 11 hits in his four innings. He struck out three.
“We saw who he was in those last couple innings,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “We saw a guy settled in, dialed in, locating his fastball very well, pitching effectively. He’s going to be fine.”
Kennedy, a 2012 Press First Team All-Star, said he there weren’t “too many butteflies, but I was amped up.”
“The ball was coming out pretty good. I didn’t locate some pitches. I threw a good pitch to Aguilar, but he put a good swing on it and hit a home run,” the Atlantic City High School graduate said. “I think I tried doing a little too much after that on those next two home runs. After that, I kind of settled down a little bit and started making some pitches.”
Brett Kennedy called his dad, Bernie, at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
There was plenty for the Brigantine native to build on, according to baseballsavant.com.
He threw 87 pitches and got 14 swing-and-miss strikes. That’s a 16 percent swing-and-miss ratio. By comparison, Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer leads baseball with a 16.4 percent swing-and-miss ratio. Kennedy’s slider was particularly effective. He threw it 29 times and got nine swing-and-misses.
Kennedy’s two-seam fastball averaged 93.4 mph. His slider averaged 83.1 mph. That difference is enough to keep major league hitters off balance.
Much like Coors Field and the Rockies, Miller Park and the Brewers comprise a tough opening foe and venue combination. The Brewers entered the game with the ninth-most home runs in the majors. Aguilar’s was his 28th, Travis Shaw hit his 23rd and Eric Thames had his 16th. Either of the first two totals would lead the Padres, and Thames would rank second on the Padres.
“I see a guy who believes in himself,” Green said. “He’s got confidence. I don’t think he’s going to waver in that belief just because of one inning.”
Many pitchers get a rude awakening when they make the jump from Triple-A to the majors.
What was somewhat curious is that Kennedy had earned his promotion by taming the notoriously hitter-friendly PCL in his first Triple-A season. He allowed five runs in a game twice and a total of six home runs in his 16 starts for the El Paso Chihuahuas. His ERA in 89.1 innings was 2.72, which with one more inning would have ranked fourth among the PCL’s qualifying pitchers.
According to the Padres website, Kennedy is scheduled to make his next start at home at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels and another Cape-Atlantic League alum — Mike Trout.
“It’s definitely a surreal experience, a first Major League start,” Kennedy said. “It didn’t go the way I wanted. I got the team in a hole, would’ve liked to ... give the team a chance to win. But I got the first one out of the way.”
The Associated Press, Staff Writer Michael McGarry and Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune contributed to this report.
